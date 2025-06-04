HanoiPlas 2025: a catalyst for Việt Nam's plastics and rubber industry

HÀ NỘI — The 13th edition of the Hanoi International Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition, known as HanoiPlas 2025, has officially launched on Wednesday morning at the Hanoi International Centre for Exhibition (ICE).

The four-day event will bring together over 200 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions, covering an impressive 9,000 square metres of exhibition space.

Organised by Vinexad National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC and Yorkers Exhibition Service Vietnam alongside the Vietnam Plastics Association (VPA), HanoiPlas 2025 aims to showcase the latest advancements in plastics and rubber technologies.

Speaking at the event's opening ceremony, Akai Lin, overseas director of Yorker Exhibition Service Vietnam, emphasised that HanoiPlas is the place for sharing knowledge and connecting shareholders in the industry.

HanoiPlas 2025 has also garnered support from key organisations, including the Ministry of Industry and Trade, underscoring its importance within Việt Nam's trade landscape.

"This event presents a valuable opportunity for domestic businesses and consumers to explore and engage with high-tech products, modern production methods and advanced management processes," said Lê Hoàng Tài, deputy director general at the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

"It will also provide insights into emerging technological trends that enhance the quality and competitiveness of Vietnamese products. Furthermore, it facilitates access for businesses to international partners, thereby aiding in market expansion."

As Việt Nam's manufacturing sector continues to grow, it is becoming an attractive hub for foreign investment. The plastics market is projected to expand significantly in the next few years, positioning the exhibition as a prime platform for industry leaders to connect and explore new opportunities.

HanoiPlas 2025 features a variety of cutting-edge technologies, including sustainable recycling solutions, reflecting the industry's commitment to enhancing productivity while addressing environmental concerns. Attendees will witness innovations that promise to shape the future of the plastics and rubber sectors.

Nguyễn Văn Trung, deputy director of Việt Đài Plastic Machine Company Ltd., highlighted the importance of the event.

"This is our third time attending the event. Participating in trade fairs and exhibitions like this allows our company to promote the Vietnamese brand here. It's built by Vietnamese people," Trung said.

"And I've also learned about foreign technologies that I can apply in Việt Nam to improve our products. Now, we can innovate and create solutions that are more practical compared to overseas forms."

The event will also host a series of educational side sessions aimed at industry professionals.

These sessions will delve into emerging technologies, market trends and sustainable practices, providing valuable insights for engineers and business leaders. — BIZHUB/VNS