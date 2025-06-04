No power shortages whatever the circumstances, PM asks

HÀ NỘI — The Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked for efforts and solutions to ensure adequate electricity supply whatever the circumstances, as the country enters its summer peak demand season with anticipated record high consumption.

Under the official dispatch, issued on Monday, the PM emphasised the importance of electricity supply to the national energy security and socio-economic growth, ordering that there should be no power shortages.

Việt Nam’s electricity consumption hit an all-time high of 51,672 MW on June 2 at 13:40, driven by scorching heatwaves across the northern and central regions.

The extreme weather conditions, due to the impact of climate change, could seriously impact the electricity supply in coming months.

The PM has asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to urgently implement the revised eighth Power Development Plan (PDP8) to ensure consistency in supply and keep a close watch on the weather developments to raise the appropriate load dispatch plan during peak hot-season.

The PM also asked efforts to accelerate the construction of key power projects and put into operation, including Nhơn Trạch 3 thermal power plan by the end of this month, Nhơn Trạch 4 by August, Quảng Trạch 1’s first turbine by August 19 and Hoà Bình hydropower expansion by September.

Key transmission projects must also be speed up, including 500kV Lào Cai – Vĩnh Yên, Hải Phòng – Thái Bình and 200kV Than Uyên – Lào Cai.

Hydropower plants must optimise water resource use for power generation during the dry season, while coal and gas supply for electricity production must also be ensured.

The PM asked coordination between energy firms to be enhanced, including EVN, PVN and TKV to prevent fuel shortages.

Energy savings and the use of renewable energy must also be promoted, he added. — VNS