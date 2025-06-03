Hà Nội’s CPI increases by 0.14 per cent in May

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) in May rose slightly by 0.14 per cent from the previous month, pushing the increase to 1.28 per cent compared to last December and 3.6 per cent year-on-year.

On average, the CPI over the first five months climbed 3.03 per cent year-on-year, reflecting a stable and well-controlled upward trend in prices.

In May, prices rose slightly in 8 out of 11 major groups of goods and services recorded slight increases.

The group of housing, electricity, water, fuel, and construction materials posted the sharpest increase, by 0.88 per cent, contributing 0.18 per cent to the CPI expansion.

Rental prices rose by 1.3 per cent, while the cost of housing maintenance materials increased by 0.29 per cent.

The culture, entertainment, and tourism group rose by 0.34 per cent, reflecting vibrant travel activities during the month. Meanwhile, the transportation group fell by 0.27 per cent due to declines in petrol and diesel prices, helping to curb the CPI.

Gold prices surged in May, climbing 10.85 per cent from the previous month and 56.54 per cent year-on-year. The gold price index rose by 43.35 per cent during January–May compared to the same period last year.

The US dollar price index went up 0.67 per cent month-on-month and 3.41 per cent year-on-year.

In addition to traditional factors, the strong growth of tourism activities in May positively contributed to overall economic growth and market stability. — VNS