Blue chips lift VN-Index past 1,345 points

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese stocks extended gains on Tuesday, powered largely by blue-chip shares, sending the VN-Index closer to the 1,350-point threshold. Liquidity rose significantly, while foreign investors returned as net buyers after seven consecutive sessions of net selling.

From the opening bell, the market saw robust upward momentum driven by large-cap stocks, with gains sustained throughout the trading session. At the close, the VN-Index climbed 10.95 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 1,347.25.

Market breadth was positive, with 195 gainers against 119 decliners. Liquidity on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) increased by 23.5 per cent compared to the previous session, reaching VNĐ25.7 trillion (approximately US$984 million).

The VN30-Index, which tracks the top 30 listed companies by market capitalisation, also rose sharply by 14.83 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 1,437.87. Within this basket, 26 stocks advanced, three declined and one remained unchanged.

Leading the rally were banking stocks, especially Techcombank (TCB) and Vietcombank (VCB), which gained 2.43 and 1.07 per cent respectively, contributing nearly 2.5 points to the VN-Index.

Other notable gainers included Hoà Phát Group (HPG), which added 1.76 per cent, Vingroup (VIC), which rose marginally by 0.1 per cent, and Vietnam Airlines (HVN), which advanced 2.77 per cent.

Analysts from Saigon – Hanoi Securities (SHS) commented: “The short-term trend of the VN-Index remains positive, with support at around 1,320 points and stronger backing near 1,300 points – the highest price zone in 2024. However, the resistance zone around 1,343 points, which marked the March 2025 peak, remains a significant hurdle. This is not considered an attractive level for further buying.”

They explained: “As the market enters June, the main driver of VN-Index performance in May came from VN30 stocks. From the end of 2024 to the end of May 2025, the VN-Index increased by 5.20 per cent, largely thanks to a 5.87 per cent rise in VN30. In contrast, the VNMID index rose slightly by 0.68 per cent, while the VNSML fell 0.70 per cent. This trend suggests that mid and small-cap stocks (VNMID and VNSML) may show stronger price movements in June.

“In May, liquidity in the VN30 group declined by 21 per cent month-on-month, mostly due to a sharp drop in trading volume of VIC, VHM and VRE after a period of strong price growth. Meanwhile, liquidity improved notably in mid and small-cap stocks, indicating a healthy rotation of cash flows into these segments. Short-term opportunities will likely come from rotational recoveries toward pre-correction levels. Therefore, stock selection must be cautious and based on each company's growth prospects,” they added.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also advanced 2.77 points, or 1.22 per cent, to 228.94. Total trading value on the northern bourse reached VNĐ2.6 trillion, with nearly 145 million shares exchanged. — VNS