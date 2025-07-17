Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Việt Nam, Azerbaijan strengthen startup connections, expand digital investment cooperation

July 17, 2025 - 10:46
Việt Nam and Azerbaijan are working to enhance their economic ties through new initiatives aimed at developing their innovation ecosystems and fostering bilateral investment, especially in the digital economy.

 

Participants at the Việt Nam-Azerbaijan Business Forum 2025, held in Hà Nội on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Azerbaijan are working to enhance their economic ties through new initiatives aimed at developing their innovation ecosystems and fostering bilateral investment, especially in the digital economy.

This was highlighted at the Việt Nam-Azerbaijan Business Forum 2025, held in Hà Nội on Wednesday as part of the Global National Entrepreneurship Forum, bringing together business leaders, investors, and officials to discuss strategies for sustainable growth amid digital transformation and globalisation.

The event focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in logistics, energy, technology, e-commerce, healthcare and education. It also aimed to formalise strategic partnerships, improve legal frameworks, and connect resources among government agencies and startup support organisations from both countries.

Notably, models like “E-SME House” were introduced to support national startup ecosystems, alongside plans for an annual Việt Nam-Azerbaijan Startup and Investment Forum to serve as a strategic dialogue platform.

Việt Nam’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hoàng Long expressed optimism about the growing economic partnership, noting that bilateral trade exceeded US$100 million in the first quarter of this year, with significant potential for expansion.

Việt Nam’s strengths in exports of processed goods and high-quality agricultural products could complement Azerbaijan’s market. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s energy sector, including oil and renewable energy projects, remains a key area of collaboration, with recent agreements to explore joint oil and gas activities.

Both nations also agreed to boost cooperation in transportation infrastructure, including rail, road, air, and maritime links, leveraging the Caspian Sea route for enhanced connectivity. Azerbaijan’s ongoing economic diversification efforts and attractive investment environment, exemplified by free zones and industrial parks, further support this partnership.

The forum underscored the importance of international cooperation in innovation and technology, with Azerbaijan’s recent MoU on digital development aligning with Việt Nam’s digital ecosystem goals. The event marks a significant step in Việt Nam’s strategy to expand its global innovation footprint, fostering stronger economic and technological ties with Azerbaijan in the years ahead. — VNS

 

investment Vietnam Azerbaijan relations

see also

More on this story

Economy

Central bank to assess compliance of banks in risk management

The SBV has so far issued a system of documents guiding the implementation of Basel, such as Circular 41/2016/TT-NHNN regulating the capital adequacy ratio for banks and foreign bank branches and Circular 13/2018/TT-NHNN regulating the internal control system of commercial banks and foreign bank branches. MB highly appreciates the SBV’s system of legal documents.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom