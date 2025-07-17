Việt Nam to implement second round of the 2025 amnesty

HÀ NỘI – Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình on Wednesday signed an official dispatch instructing ministries and localities to strictly implement the second round of the 2025 amnesty.

The measures aims to strengthen the Party and State’s clemency and humanitarian policy toward offenders while contributing to crime prevention efforts.

Based on the President's Decision No 1244/2025/QD-CTN dated July 3, 2025, and the directives issued by the Amnesty Advisory Council, the Government has clearly defined the responsibilities of each agency.

The Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) was tasked with performing its advisory role for the Government and the Amnesty Advisory Council and overseeing amnesty considerations for inmates in MoPS-managed detention facilities. The MoPS will be responsible for guiding other ministries and localities in implementation, promptly resolving difficulties, and reporting cases beyond its authority to the council.

The Ministry of National Defence was assigned to strictly supervise amnesty reviews for prisoners in detention centres under its management, while the Supreme People’s Court was tasked with guiding people’s and military courts at all levels in evaluating amnesty requests for individuals with temporarily suspended prison sentences.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism was urged to direct media agencies to disseminate information on criteria, procedures and rights associated with the amnesty process. This effort aims to raise awareness and responsibility among all levels, social organisations, and the public, eliminating stigma toward pardoned individuals and facilitating their community reintegration.

Chairpersons of People’s Committees of cities and provinces will direct their separtments of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to coordinate with the cities and provinces' Party Committee commissions for Information and Education, and Mass Mobilisation and local media to promote amnesty information.

They were also asked to provide vocational training and jobs for amnesty beneficiaries as well as support those in extremely difficult circumstances by mobilising unions and socio-economic organisations to help them access loans, stabilise their livelihoods, and reintegrate into society.

The MoPS was assigned to monitor the implementation of second round of 2025 amnesty and report results to the PM and the Amnesty Advisory Council. — VNA/VNS