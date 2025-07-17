OV youth join hands to “write the next chapter of peace”

ĐẮK LẮK — The Việt Nam Summer Camp 2025 officially opened on Wednesday at the World Coffee Museum in Đắk Lắk Province under the theme “Together, let's write the Next Chapter of Peace”.

This year’s camp gathers 110 young overseas Vietnamese, including students and youth from 31 countries and territories such as Germany, Canada, Cambodia, Thailand, the US, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng stressed that the camp’s theme conveys a meaningful message to the young Vietnamese generation, especially those living abroad.

She called on them to stand in solidarity with the homeland and actively contribute to the nation’s growth in the current era of integration and development.

Hằng expressed hope that participants would leave with lasting memories, new friendships, and a deeper love for Việt Nam, ready to contribute to building a peaceful, united, and compassionate world.

In recent years, Đắk Lắk Province has expanded international cooperation with many localities and organisations from countries including the Republic of Korea, Japan, France, Laos, Cambodia and Mongolia.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trương Công Thái described the Việt Nam Summer Camp as a vivid demonstration of friendship, unity, and forward-looking vision. With its open spaces and aspirations for progress, Đắk Lắk is ready to accompany younger generations, both in Việt Nam and abroad, in building a prosperous, civilised and culturally rich nation, he added.

Nguyễn Đức Minh, 19, from Russia, shared his excitement about participating in this year’s camp.

He said he felt fortunate to meet peers from around the world and saw the camp as a valuable opportunity to explore different regions of Việt Nam and deepen his understanding of the country’s culture, history, and heritage.

The experiences, he noted, will help him spread Vietnamese cultural values to friends in his host country.

Việt Nam Summer Camp 2025 runs from July 13 - 26, with stops in Hồ Chí Minh City, Đắk Lắk, Quảng Ngãi, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Trị, Nghệ An, Ninh Bình and Hà Nội.

The programme features a range of meaningful activities, including paying tribute to national heroes, charitable work in support of ethnic minority communities, cultural exchanges and learning about the Central Highlands’ gong culture. — VNS