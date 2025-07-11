Politics & Law
Home Society

American tourist dies in motorcycle accident on Sơn Trà Peninsula route

July 11, 2025 - 10:50
Sơn Trà Peninsula, Đà Nẵng Province. VNA/VNS Photo

ĐÀ NẴNG — Authorities in central city Đà Nẵng are investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a foreign tourist on the Sơn Trà Peninsula route early on Friday.

The victim, identified as M.M.D., a 27-year-old American national temporarily residing in An Hải Ward, was found dead at the scene after his motorcycle reportedly veered off Hoàng Sa Road and fell into a roadside drainage ditch, near the peak of Bãi Bắc Pass.

According to the city’s Fire Prevention and Rescue Police, the accident occurred at around 5:40am. A rescue team comprising eight officers was dispatched to the scene, where they coordinated with 115 emergency services. A visual assessment determined that the victim had died upon impact. His body was discovered on a concrete post on the pavement, while the motorcycle, bearing registration plate 43H1-351.76, was found in the ditch.

The Sơn Trà Ward Police, the local procuracy and related agencies are jointly examining the scene and continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

The road traversing Sơn Trà Peninsula has long been considered hazardous due to its steep slopes and sharp curves. In response to a string of accidents involving both residents and tourists, the Đà Nẵng People's Committee introduced a ban on scooters on the route in 2019.

In light of recurring incidents, local authorities have been directed to enhance traffic safety in the area. Proposed measures include improved signage, additional road markings, convex mirrors and clearance of overgrown vegetation to increase visibility. — VNS

