HCM City rolls out support for public personnel after restructuring

HCM CITY — HCM City is implementing a range of measures to support job transitions for public employees and non-specialised workers who no longer continue in their roles after the reorganisation of administrative units and apparatus.

In late June, Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Trinh, 47, a non-specialised worker at An Phú Đông Ward, expressed relief upon learning that the central government had decided to temporarily extend the use of non-specialised personnel at the commune level until May 31, 2026.

Holding a university degree in social work and having worked for nearly 14 years in poverty reduction and social affairs, Trinh is well-versed in relevant policies and regulations.

She is deeply familiar with the tasks and the families she has served. Upon hearing the extension news, she affirmed her commitment: “I will devote all my efforts to serving the people and am ready to take on new responsibilities if assigned.”

Alongside this extension, the Government issued Decree 170 in late June 2025, regulating the recruitment, use and management of civil servants.

Under the decree, non-specialised personnel at the commune level can be recruited as civil servants if they meet the required conditions and criteria.

In addition to general standards, these individuals must have at least five years of experience, paid mandatory social insurance, and held roles requiring professional skills aligned with the civil service position.

Hồ Minh Hoàng, chairman of the People’s Committee of Trung Mỹ Tây Ward, said the ward has allocated former non-specialised workers to roles that match their professional skills.

With a population of over 126,000, Trung Mỹ Tây is allowed up to 70 civil servants.

“Most non-specialised staff have relevant professional qualifications and strong ties to the locality,” he said.

Decree 170 enables wards to absorb qualified and experienced personnel into civil service roles, thereby enhancing service quality for residents, he said.

Enhancing high-quality human resources

In addition to staff affected by the end of non-specialised contracts, HCM City is set to cut 20 per cent of its budget-funded staffing over the next five years.

Nguyễn Bắc Nam, deputy director of the city’s Department of Home Affairs, said the city has been deploying a series of solutions to support career transitions for civil servants and non-specialised personnel following the restructuring.

These measures include assessing skills, career aspirations, and training needs; providing upskilling in soft skills and career orientation; and establishing a two-way communication mechanism to connect labour supply with demand.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Được has instructed departments, state-owned enterprises, and economic organisations to collaborate in recruitment and job placement for those affected by the reorganisation.

The city has also approved a comprehensive support scheme covering vocational training, job placement, and access to social housing for affected public sector employees.

It will mobilise its employment service network to offer free job counselling and placement for those transitioning out of the public sector.

Employers are encouraged to directly engage with affected workers for interviews, skills assessments, and recruitment into suitable vacancies.

The city offers new vocational training subsidies averaging VNĐ5.6 million (US$215) per person, along with meal and transport allowances.

Workers can also access job creation loans of up to VNĐ300 million ($11,420) with terms of up to 120 months, and the city fully subsidises interest for the first five years.

The city People’s Committee stated that this policy helps reduce anxiety among workers, while also improving workforce quality through training and reskilling efforts.

Social housing purchase and lease-purchase support is also available to help stabilise lives and encourage a return to the labour market.

Phạm Thị Thanh Hiền, director of the city’s Department of Home Affairs, said in addition to job reassignment, the city is also focusing on resolving benefits and policies for those who leave public service following the restructuring.

As of June 30, the city had settled retirement or resignation procedures for 2,081 individuals under Decree No. 178/2024 and Decree No. 67/2025, with a total payout of VNĐ773.5 billion ($29.5 million).

Moving forward, the city’s Department of Home Affairs will advise the municipal People’s Committee to propose a resolution to the People’s Council on loan support policies for affected public personnel. — VNS