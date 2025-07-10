Cần Thơ calls for urgent blood donations

CẦN THƠ — In response to a severe blood shortage at the Hematology and Blood Transfusion Hospital of Cần Thơ City, the city’s Department of Health has made an urgent appeal for voluntary blood donations.

According to the hospital on July 8, the current blood supply is extremely low, meeting only half of the demand from medical facilities, as the number of blood donors continues to decline drastically.

The hospital is responsible for collecting, processing, and distributing blood to nearly 80 medical facilities across southwestern region.

The lack of voluntary donors is placing hospitals at serious risk, with available reserves running low and unable to meet medical treatment needs.

Nguyễn Xuân Khôi, a doctor in the Hematology and Blood Transfusion Hospital of Cần Thơ, said that provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta register to donate 15,000–18,000 units of blood per month, with around 12,000 units collected after health screenings.

However, the hospital has received only about 7,000 units monthly since April. In July, registrations dropped further to just 5,000 units.

The health department and hospital are calling on the wider public to take part in voluntary blood donations, as well as highlighting the need to maintain stable supply for patient care.

As a temporary solution, additional support is being provided through blood transfers from higher-level hospitals in HCM City and the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion. — VNS