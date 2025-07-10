Phúc – Lộc – Thọ tea trio: Elevating local values to national and global recognition

HÀ NỘI — From the fertile land of Chương Mỹ, Hà Nội’s 5-star OCOP tea products embody a fusion of traditional wisdom, modern technology, and cultural identity.

In recent years, many businesses participating in Hà Nội’s “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme have leveraged local advantages, combined with investment in modern production, to create high-quality products. Among them, the Phúc – Lộc – Thọ tea trio by Thăng Long High-Tech Agriculture Joint Stock Company stands out as a shining example of how indigenous resources can be transformed into nationally certified goods, helping to raise the stature of Vietnamese agricultural brands in both domestic and international markets.

Recently, the company’s Phúc – Lộc – Thọ tea products, produced in Chương Mỹ ward, were officially recognised with the prestigious 5-star OCOP certification — the highest rating at the national level. This recognition affirms the company's dedication to excellence and stands as a representative success story in harnessing indigenous resources for product development.

Each of the three tea varieties carries not only symbolic meaning but also practical health benefits.

Phúc Tea symbolises gratitude toward nature, humanity, and life. It is a blend of 95 per cent dried Solanum procumbens (cà gai leo) and 5 per cent Stevia. This combination provides a gentle aroma and sweet aftertaste, supporting liver detoxification, digestion, and immune function.

Lộc Tea combines Solanum procumbens with Cleistocalyx operculatus buds (nụ vối). While the former enhances liver function and stabilises blood sugar and cholesterol, the latter is rich in antioxidants, helping to purify the body and calm the mind. Together, they create a tea that rejuvenates the body and spirit.

Thọ Tea blends Solanum procumbens with Celastrus hindsii (xạ đen), another prized herb. Known as a "guardian" for liver health, this combination helps eliminate toxins and supports the body’s natural defenses.

According to Phan Trung Kiên, member of the Board of Directors and General Director of the company, the tea production process is the result of over 10 years of accumulated knowledge, shaped by the wisdom of local artisans and global tea-making techniques.

All ingredients are grown in company-owned fields in Chương Mỹ, where soil and water quality are carefully monitored. The farms are surrounded by buffer zones to isolate crops from outside pollutants, ensuring a distinctive level of purity. Strict screening processes are applied to select only the best ingredients, reflecting the company’s vision to turn its teas into premium gift products for business leaders and international dignitaries.

The 5-star OCOP certification marks not only a proud milestone for the company but also affirms its consistent efforts to improve product quality. It is also a testament to the timely support from central agencies, the Hà Nội government, and local authorities for businesses committed to sustainable and professional production.

Kiên revealed that the company is currently upgrading its existing 4-star OCOP products with the goal of achieving 5-star certification and entering international markets. He emphasised that raising the value of medicinal herbs is essential to expanding raw material zones, improving farmers’ livelihoods, and building a strong, sustainable enterprise.

Ngọ Văn Ngôn, Deputy Chief of the Hà Nội Office for Coordination of New Rural Development Programs, emphasised that Thăng Long’s approach goes beyond commerce. Developing OCOP products from local materials is also a way to preserve folk knowledge and rural identity. Through skillful and heartfelt craftsmanship, familiar ingredients have been elevated into high-value products that benefit both farmers and communities.

Recognising the potential of local resources, Hà Nội has rolled out comprehensive measures: planning and developing specialised material zones meeting VietGAP and organic standards, and supporting producers in crafting unique “product stories” that convey cultural depth and regional identity. At the same time, businesses are encouraged to adopt advanced processing technologies, professionalize packaging, and meet the demanding standards of global markets.

With its strategic blend of local resources, high technology, and the OCOP framework, Thăng Long High-Tech Agriculture Joint Stock Company is not only unlocking the agricultural potential of Hà Nội’s outskirts but also serving as a bridge between farmers, authorities, and the marketplace. If its current momentum continues, Thăng Long is well-positioned to become a role model for locally rooted agricultural enterprises with global aspirations. — VNS

The article is published under the coordination of the Coordination Office of the New-Style Rural Development Programme in Hà Nội.