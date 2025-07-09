PM orders removal of makeshift houses for revolution contributors by July 27

HÀ NỘI - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered completion of temporary and dilapidated housing removal for people with meritorious services, war invalids, and relatives of martyrs ahead of July 27.

Chairing the 6th meeting of the Central Steering Committee for Elimination of Temporary and Dilapidated Houses across the nation on July 9 in Hà Nội, the PM said the move is part of a practical and meaningful effort to honour the sacrifices and contributions of war heroes and those who rendered meritorious service to the nation.

PM Chính, who is also head of the committee, asked for greater efforts to complete the programme by August 31, as part of events to mark the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

He called for a clear identification of advantages, existing challenges, key tasks, and breakthrough solutions to fulfil the task, especially supporting localities facing financial difficulties to ensure the successful delivery of the programme’s objectives.

The PM praised ministries, agencies, local authorities, and members of the Steering Committee for exerting efforts with high sense of responsibility and proposing solutions to help shorten the time to fulfil the programme. He thanked organisations, individuals, and donors that have actively contributed and supported the programme.

He hailed 18 provinces and cities for completing their goals. For the 16 localities that have yet to complete the task, he stressed that secretaries of the Party Committees and chairpersons of the People’s Committees must take direct leadership, considering this a vital political mission with profound humanitarian significance.

He urged authorities to closely track the situation of each household, ensure accurate data updates, and strengthen inspections and supervision.

He emphasised the need to match words with actions, working for the people and the country with the highest sense of responsibility.

He requested a thorough review to ensure that no later than July 24, all families of those who rendered meritorious service to the revolution receive assistance to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing. Localities with remaining substandard homes must begin simultaneous construction on all unfinished houses, with a target of completing and handing them over to residents by August 15.

If any households lack land to replace substandard housing, local authorities must allocate land for them, Chính stressed.

He also asked the Ministry of Finance to swiftly complete all budget-related procedures for the programme, and requested the State Bank of Vietnam to urge commercial banks to promptly disburse the committed financial support.

He called on ministries, sectors, local authorities, units, businesses, organisations, and individuals to devote more time, effort, and attention to the programme, especially stepping up participation, inspection, supervision, and implementation to ensure the full completion of the set targets.

As of July 8, 18 out of 34 provinces and cities have completed the elimination of temporary and dilapidated housing, accounting for 52.9 per cent.

Nationwide, a total of 264,522 makeshift houses have been removed. VNS