The health sector calls on people to donate blood

HÀ NỘI — The health sector is calling people to donate blood to address severe shortages, which is critical for emergency needs and patient treatment at hospitals in the northern region.

During the peak months of July and August 2025, the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) needs at least 90,000 units of blood to supply 180 hospitals in the northern region. However, despite continuous efforts, the reserve blood is still short of 30,000 units. In particular, blood type O, the most commonly used blood type, is at an alarming level, requiring up to 15,000 units of blood.

“Emergency and treatment cannot be interrupted. I hope that all people who are healthy enough to donate blood regularly, especially this summer. Because ‘every drop of blood given – a life remains’,” said NIHBT director Dr Nguyễn Hà Thanh.

“Summer is a time when the number of blood donors always fluctuates. People go on vacation, students return to their hometowns, community activities are interrupted, but diseases still occur. Many children need monthly blood transfusions. If they do not receive enough blood, they will become exhausted, have enlarged hearts, organ failure or even die,” said Dr. Thanh.

The Việt Đức Friendship Hospital, on July 3, also called on people with blood type O (Rh negative) to donate blood urgently to have enough blood for surgery and treatment for a patient with multiple severe injuries: broken femur, forearm bone and complex maxillofacial injury.

The National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion urgently called on those who are in good health to donate blood.

Donations can be made at the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion at No.5, Phạm Văn Bạch Street or fixed blood donation points in Hà Nội at 18 Quán Sứ Street, 132 Quan Nhân Street, No.10, Alley 122, Láng Road, and Agricultural General Hospital (Km13+500, National Highway 1A, Ngọc Hồi Commune, Hà Nội. — VNS