HCM City health sector orders crackdown on fake medicated oils, skincare products

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Health has ordered hospitals, clinics, and pharmaceutical businesses to review and remove fake medicated oils and skincare products that may have infiltrated healthcare facilities.

The directive follows a major police bust of a counterfeiting ring that was producing fake versions of popular items, including Eagle Brand Medicated Oil, Thai-branded moisturising creams and herbal oils, and Korean roll-on medicated oils.

Hospitals have been asked to inspect all products used or sold within their premises, including on-site pharmacies and affiliated retail outlets, to ensure no counterfeit or untraceable items remain in circulation.

All healthcare facilities must only purchase goods from authorised suppliers with full invoices and documentation.

Pharmaceutical retailers and private clinics have been required to report any suspicious products to local authorities, including 168 ward-level people’s committees citywide.

The department has also urged the public to be vigilant, avoid unverified healthcare and cosmetic products, and help combat counterfeit goods and commercial fraud.

The crackdown comes after police arrested a couple on July 1 for allegedly producing and distributing more than 70,000 fake bottles of Eagle Brand Medicated Oil, a popular product imported from Singapore.

Võ Thành Tâm, director of Thanh Thuý Cosmetics Co., Ltd., and his wife, Ngô Ánh Hồng, director of Mỹ Trinh Cosmetics Co., Ltd., were detained along with 15 employees.

All face charges of producing and trading counterfeit medicine, according to the city's Economic Police Division (PC03).

The suspects allegedly began the operation in 2022, purchasing unverified raw materials, bottles, labels, and packaging from unidentified sources.

They then manufactured, bottled, and distributed the products under false branding, claiming them to be legitimate imports.

Police said at least 70,000 fake bottles were sold, with an estimated market value of over VNĐ6 billion (US$235,000).

Authorities have also seized hundreds of thousands of other suspected counterfeit items, which are currently undergoing forensic analysis.

The investigation is ongoing. — VNS