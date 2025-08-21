Việt Nam’s trade turnover surpasses $40b in first half of August

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s trade activities remained vibrant in the first half of August 2025, with total import-export turnover exceeding US$40.36 billion, according to preliminary data released by the Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance.

Following a record-breaking July, which saw trade turnover surpass $80 billion, the momentum continued into August. Exports in the first 15 days reached $20.06 billion, while imports totalled $20.29 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of approximately $230 million.

Foreign-invested sector continued to play a pivotal role in Việt Nam’s trade landscape, contributing $15.74 billion to export turnover, accounting for 78.7 per cent of the total and $15 billion to imports, representing nearly 74 per cent of total import turnover.

Among exports, four commodity groups topped $1 billion in turnover. Of which, computers, electronic products and components led with nearly $4.6 billion. Phones and components followed with $2.48 billion. Machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts reached $2.44 billion while textiles and garments contributed $1.84 billion.

Other notable export items included footwear ($989 million), wood and wood products ($720 million), means of transport and spare parts ($700 million), seafood ($482 million), vegetables and fruits ($379 million), cashew nuts ($226 million) and coffee ($225 million).

On the import side, billion-dollar groups included computers and electronic products at $7.28 billion and machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts at $2.81 billion. Significant turnover was also recorded in raw materials such as chemicals, plastics, iron and steel, as well as fuel products including crude oil, gasoline and coal.

From January 1 to August 15, 2025, the country’s total import-export turnover exceeded $555 billion, according to the department. — VNS