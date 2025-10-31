HCM City exhibition conveys beauty of women on silk paintings

HCM CITY – A collection of over 50 curated artworks by artist Bùi Tiến Tuấn, most of which are abstract acrylic ink paintings on silk, is on display at his 12th solo art exhibition at the Thái Công gallery in HCM City’s Sài Gòn Ward.

The exhibition, themed Lụa Là (Poetics of Silk), showcases Tuấn's artworks across various periods, mainly featuring the image and beauty of modern women with a contemporary, dynamic spirit.

It was created in collaboration between Tuấn and Vietnamese-German interior designer Quách Thái Công, the curator of the exhibition and the owner of the exhibition space.

Công shared that he collaborated with Tuấn because he sees “the true beauty of Việt Nam” in the artist's silk paintings, which are gentle yet strong, and delicate yet captivating.

The women in Tuấn's art show a free-spirited elegance, representing a modern Việt Nam that is confident in its own identity, he added.

Bùi Tiến Tuấn is one of the rare Vietnamese artists to specialise in silk painting, with decades of activity in the art field.

Tuấn has had numerous solo exhibitions and participated in group exhibitions at domestic and international venues, including exhibitions in the UK, France and South Korea.

It is open to the public and will run until December 11. – VNS