200 vegetarian booths at 2025 Green Food Festival attract HCM City locals 

HCM CITY — Over 200 vegetarian booths from restaurants, brands, chefs, and cuisine artisans across the country and hundreds of visitors took part in the 2025 Green Food Festival at Bình Phú park in HCM City’s Bình Phú Ward on October 31.

Visitors got to sample a wide range of dishes from vendors and buffet venue, such as vegetarian noodle, pho, spring rolls, traditional cakes, fried food and others.

Many stalls also promote non-meat agricultural products and vegetables.

Themed Delicious in Taste – Healthy in Heart, the event seeks to promote Vietnamese vegetarian cuisine and encourage the community to adopt a healthier and more eco-friendly lifestyle.

According to Trần Thị Hương Trâm, a member of the festival’s organising board, the event was first launched in 2023, and this year’s festival is bigger than the first, with numerous discussion forums.

Đặng Bích Hân, a visitor, told Việt Nam News that she learned about the festival through media channels and friends. Joining the event with her friends, she enjoyed the buffet’s wide selection of over 100 dishes and appreciated the organisers’ attention to health-focused flavours and friendly service.

Alongside the festival, Green Future Chef 2025 contest allowed tourism and culinary students to showcase their creativity and skills in vegetarian cooking under the evaluation of professional judges.

It also features charity programmes, especially the Kitchen of Love - 1,000 Free Meals programme, which will provide 1,000 vegetarian meals to disadvantaged people.

Held until November 4, the event is expected to attract around 150,000 visitors. — VNS