Bắc Ninh selects 22 outstanding rural industrial products for this year

BẮC NINH — The selection council for rural industrial products of Bắc Ninh province recently convened a meeting, during which it agreed upon 22 exemplary provincial-level rural industrial products for this year, and proposed specific products to participate in the regional-level selection.

The selection of these products aims to honour those with quality, practical value, production potential, market expansion capacity, and appeal to consumers both domestically and internationally. It also seeks to encourage businesses and cooperatives to invest in production development, improve quality, and enhance product competitiveness.

The provincial Department of Industry and Trade, in coordination with relevant units, has guided rural industrial production facilities and related organisations on registering to participate in this year's selection.

After a period of receiving registration dossiers and products, the department received applications for 39 products from 24 rural industrial facilities, divided into two groups: handicraft products (21 products) and processed agricultural, forestry, aquatic products, and food (18 products).

The judging panel conducted a review and scored the products based on the principles of independence, autonomy, fairness, objectivity, and in accordance with the prescribed criteria on market demand and production potential, economic, technical, social, and environmental factors, and cultural and aesthetic value.

Based on the scoring results of the judging panel, the selection council reviewed, evaluated, and unanimously recommended that the Bắc Ninh provincial People’s Committee issue a decision recognising 22 products as provincial-level outstanding rural industrial products for this year.

Some of the prized products include the Japanese-style Glazed Teapot, Tân Yên Guava Bud Tea, the Incense Burner and Wellness Candle, the Năng Trường Rice Noodle Product Set (including traditional rice noodles and five-colour natural vegetable noodles), Phú Sang Wooden Chopsticks, Rice Noodles, Thanh Hải Dried Lychee, Hương Son Pineapple Tea, Chicken Sausage, Phúc Lộc Song Toàn and Vinh Quy Bái Tổ Woodblock Print Sets, and the Wood and Resin Tea Tray and Display Lamp Set.

Cửu Hoàng Ân – Two dragons of the Lý Dynasty on the Bodhi Leaf Motif, Star SaViNa health supplement, “Song long chau nguyet” Bodhi leaf, Làng Tôi Classic cut rice wine, Maitreya (Di Lạc) Blessing Statue, Như Bảo traditional leaf-fermented rice wine, Lục Trúc Bamboo Shoots, Dành Mountain Ginseng Flower Tea, Bát Độ Bamboo Shoots, Mao Sơn Tửu Leaf-Fermented Rice Wine, and Bình Phương Rice Noodles are also included in the list.

These products meet criteria regarding competitiveness, market capture, high quality, novelty, uniqueness, attractive design, environmental friendliness, food safety, and sustainable development.

The selection council also agreed to select the 10 best products, mentioned above, that meet the conditions to participate in the regional-level outstanding rural industrial product selection.

To promote its agricultural products, Bắc Ninh plans to organise a fruit festival from December 5 to 10, aiming to celebrate the value of local agricultural produce, introduce key growing areas, promote agricultural tourism, and enhance the recognition of local brands.

It is expected to draw strong participation from enterprises and cooperatives both in and outside the northern province, along with industry associations, international organisations, and suppliers of modern processing and preservation technologies. The festival will provide a platform for businesses to network, exchange experience, and seek opportunities for trade and investment cooperation. — VNS