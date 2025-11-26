Specific targets needed to develop UAV as strategic industry: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has advantages to strategically develop its unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry, officials heard at a meeting on Tuesday.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng acknowledged the efforts of the Ministry of Science and Technology in its research into UAVs, in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No 57-NQ/TW on the breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

However, further studies must be conducted to reflect a national strategic vision on this industry, he said, requesting the ministry to revise and include specific targets to ensure feasibility in the implementation process.

The deputy PM also stressed the need to develop concrete solutions with a clear focus and high applicability across related sectors.

Reports presented at the meeting showed that UAVs were giving rise to a new global industry, transitioning from the testing phase to large-scale industrial production and commercialisation.

This was considered a strategic sector capable of generating high added value, contributing directly to GDP (gross domestic product) growth, improving labour productivity, and supporting national security and sovereignty.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân noted that the research, development and application of UAVs was an urgent requirement to master core technologies and establish this high-tech industry, which would not only support socio-economic growth in peacetime but also play a role in national defence.

Priority should be given to developing the domestic market as the key driver for the UAV sector. In addition, investment should focus on inventions and patents through UAV-related scientific, technological and innovation missions.

“In formulating the tasks, objectives and solutions for UAV development and application, the Ministry of Science and Technology has referred to international experience and assessed domestic business capabilities in this field,” said Quân.

The overarching goal would be to build national capacity to acquire, master, innovate and gradually localise technologies related to UAV, thereby forming an industry that serves economic, social and defence needs.

This was expected to enhance Việt Nam’s competitiveness and position the country as a leading regional centre for UAV innovation and production, contributing to national growth. — VNS