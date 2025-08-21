Petrol prices up slightly, diesel price dips

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam slightly raised retail petrol prices while cutting diesel rates from 3pm on August 21, as the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MIT) and Ministry of Finance rolled out their latest adjustment to keep pace with global markets.

Accordingly, E5 RON92 petrol was capped at VNĐ19,464 (US$0.74) per litre, up VNĐ110; and RON95-III rose VNĐ208 to VNĐ20,092 per liter. Meanwhile, Diesel 0.05S fell VNĐ172 to VNĐ17,905 per litre, kerosene dropped VNĐ206 to VNĐ17,814 per liter, and mazut 180CST 3.5S declined VNĐ152 to VNĐ15,116 per kg.

Since January, the domestic fuel prices have seen 35 adjustments. RON95 petrol has spiked 19 times and dipped 16 times, while diesel has been up 16 times, down 18, and flat once.

The ministries opted not to tap or add to the nation’s fuel price stabilisation fund this time, sticking to a market-based pricing mechanism under state oversight.

The MIT vowed to continue working with other agencies to monitor fuel supply closely and crack down on any pricing or supply violations. — VNS