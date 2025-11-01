Politics & Law
Gov’t aims to have 30 per cent women-owned enterprises by 2030

November 01, 2025 - 13:03
The project will support 8,000 women-owned start-up enterprises and cooperatives to restructure and consolidate with an aim to improve and enhance the capacity of members.
Under the project, 25,000 women-owned business households will be guided to register to convert into enterprises. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Government targets to have women-owned enterprises accounting for 30 per cent of all enterprises in Việt Nam by 2030, according to a newly-issued decision to enhance the role of women in the country’s sustainable economic development in the next five years.

Under Decision No 2415/QD-TTg on a project to support women's start-ups in the 2026-2035 period signed by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday, the Government also sets to provide supports for 75,000 women-owned enterprises, cooperatives and business households to have access preferential credit sources, and start-up and innovation funds.

Under the project, 25,000 women-owned business households will be guided to register to convert into enterprises.

Besides, the project will also support 8,000 women-owned start-up enterprises and cooperatives to restructure and consolidate with an aim to improve and enhance the capacity of members.

To meet the targets, the project sets out solutions, including propagating and arousing the entrepreneurial spirit and legitimate business aspirations of women; developing and connecting components in the ecosystem to support women in starting a business; supporting women to participate in sustainable business models, digital transformation, green transformation; researching and proposing to improve policies to promote women in starting a business; and strengthening international cooperation to attract and diversify resources to support women in starting a business.

Beneficiaries of the project include all women who want to start a business, especially disadvantaged women, single mums; disabled women; women in households with disabled people; ethnic minority women; retired female athletes; women who have completed their prison sentences; HIV affected women; women who are victims of domestic violence and human trafficking; elderly female workers returning from industrial parks/export processing zones; women returning after working abroad; and women who migrate for free labour. — BIZHUB/VNS

