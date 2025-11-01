Vietjet places landmark order for 100 Airbus A321neo Jets, bolstering the UK-Việt Nam comprehensive strategic partnership

LONDON — Vietjet Air and Airbus have signed a contract for the purchase of 100 A321neo aircraft, together with 50 additional purchase options at a recent ceremony held at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, witnessed by the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy Matt Western and senior executives from both sides.

The signing took place as Việt Nam and the United Kingdom officially elevated their diplomatic relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, marking a new chapter of collaboration in aviation, technology, investment, and sustainable development.

A symbol of strategic cooperation

Speaking at the ceremony, Matt Western, the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy, said: “Commercial success reflects the values we hold in common: innovation, resilience and mutual respect. It also opens the door to even more deeper collaboration between the United Kingdom and Việt Nam in the years ahead."

"This moment will enable Việt Nam to continue its trajectory of economic growth while also supporting thousands of jobs in North Wales, Derby and throughout the UK aerospace supply chain. This is a clear example of the mutual benefits that our partnership can bring," he said.

Christian Scherer, Chief Executive Officer of the Commercial Aircraft business of Airbus, said: “We are extremely proud and immensely respectful of Vietjet, who has consistently demonstrated ambition, courage, trust, and incredible professionalism. Today, as we're signing a purchase order for 100 A321s, it reflects not only the airline’s bold vision but also the remarkable development of a nation that we are truly honoured to accompany.”

Việt Nam’s role in the global aviation value chain

The 100-aircraft A321neo deal represents one of the largest commercial contracts in the history of Việt Nam-Europe cooperation. It will help boost bilateral trade, create high-value jobs across the UK and Europe, and strengthen Việt Nam’s position in the global aviation industry.

This latest order continues Vietjet’s long-term strategic collaboration with Airbus, bringing the airline’s total orders with the manufacturer to 376 aircraft.

Vietjet is one of Asia’s fastest-growing airlines, leading in fleet modernisation, green technologies, and innovative services. The carrier currently operates over 150 domestic and international routes with one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the region, maintaining top-tier safety standards.

For Airbus, whose operations span the UK, France, Germany, and Spain, the deal reinforces its role as a global leader in aerospace and a long-standing strategic partner of Vietjet for more than a decade.

Strategic significance for aviation and economy

For the UK, the agreement brings clear economic benefits, as major components, wings, and engines for the A321neo are designed and manufactured in the UK. This strengthens national investment, supports thousands of skilled jobs, and reinforces the UK’s position in the global aerospace value chain.

For Việt Nam, the contract reflects its vision of deep international integration, positioning the country as a dynamic regional aviation hub while advancing its national strategy for green and high-tech economic growth.

The selection of the A321neo, known for its exceptional fuel efficiency, reduced CO₂ emissions, and compatibility with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), underscores Vietjet’s commitment to green growth and its contribution to achieving Net Zero goals.

Through this 100-aircraft order, Vietjet and Airbus aim not only to expand fleet capacity but also to strengthen cooperation in technology transfer, supply chain development, human resource training, and global network expansion.

This partnership reaffirms aviation as a vital bridge connecting commerce, investment, and innovation, contributing to the shared vision of Việt Nam and the UK for a greener, more sustainable, and more human-centred future. — VNS