Siemens donates nearly $35,000 to support Việt Nam's flood and landslide relief

HÀ NỘI — The charitable association Siemens Caring Hands has donated 30,000 euros (about US$35,000) to the Vietnam Red Cross Society to support relief efforts following severe flooding and landslides that affected multiple regions of Việt Nam.

The humanitarian aid aims to assist communities impacted by heavy rainfall and two consecutive storms - Typhoon Bualoi and Typhoon Matmo - in late September and early October, which caused significant infrastructure damage and human losses.

The total donation, contributed by Siemens AG and Siemens Healthineers, underscores the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and assisting communities in times of crisis. A formal handover ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Vietnam Red Cross Society headquarters in Hà Nội.

Funds will be used to provide essential assistance to affected families and communities, with a focus on Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) initiatives, which are critical for preventing disease and maintaining health and dignity in disaster-stricken areas.

Phạm Thái Lai, CEO of Siemens ASEAN and Việt Nam, said: “Witnessing the immense challenges faced by the people of Việt Nam due to these natural disasters deeply moves us.

"This donation is a testament to our enduring commitment to the well-being of the Vietnamese people,” he said.

This contribution builds on Siemens Caring Hands’ long-standing support for Việt Nam. In 2021, the association provided essential medical equipment, including a MOBILETT Elara Max mobile X-ray system to a COVID-19 hospital at Hanoi Medical University Hospital and an anesthesia system to Huế Central Hospital, helping improve healthcare access across the country. —VNS