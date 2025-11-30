Ecotourism, conservation go hand in hand in Tràm Chim

Recognised as Việt Nam’s fourth Ramsar site, Tràm Chim National Park in Đồng Tháp Province continues to inspire with its successful efforts to protect biodiversity while fostering community-based ecotourism.

Tràm Chim National Park, located in Tràm Chim Commune, is one of the few remaining valuable inland wetland areas of the Đồng Tháp Mười (Plain of Reeds) region.

It plays a crucial role in biodiversity conservation and the sustainable development of ecotourism.

Recognised by the Ramsar Convention as the world’s 2,000th Ramsar site in 2012 and the fourth in Việt Nam, Tràm Chim National Park continues to captivate visitors with its rich biodiversity and scenic beauty.

The park has become a seasonal home for many migratory bird species and boasts a diverse terrestrial and aquatic ecosystem.

Therefore, the conservation of Tràm Chim, alongside the development of ecotourism, has become a key strategy for Đồng Tháp Province to boost economic growth while preserving the environment.

Ecosystem focus

Covering a core area of over 7,300 hectares, Tràm Chim National Park is a typical model of wetland ecology representing the Đồng Tháp Mười region in the Mekong Delta.

According to Dương Văn Ni, PhD, former director of the Mekong Wetlands University Network, the park possesses high biodiversity, with research identifying 349 species of phytoplankton, 161 diatom species, 139 higher plant species, 102 species and groups of zooplankton, 44 soil fauna species, 67 fish species, 40 amphibians and reptiles, 104 bird species, and 12 mammal species.

In addition, there are 110 alien plant species, including seven invasive ones listed by the agriculture and environment ministry, and six alien animal species.

The park’s buffer zone covers over 16,800 hectares, serving as a “green lung” for the region. It is increasingly being developed into one of Đồng Tháp’s key ecotourism destinations.

According to Đoàn Văn Nhanh, deputy director of the Centre for Conservation and International Cooperation of Tràm Chim National Park, the Đồng Tháp Provincial People’s Committee (the province's government) has consulted scientists and experts to devise a plan to restore the park’s ecosystem under the red-crowned crane conservation project.

Under the park’s draft plan, Phase 1 (2024 to 2025), aims to restore at least 50ha of Eleocharis sedge grasslands as a food source for the cranes, 30ha of wild rice with around 70 per cent pure native genetics, and 20ha of yellow-flowered water lilies, while improving soil conditions on at least 430ha across sub-zones A1, A4, and A5.

Phase 2 (2026 to 2032), seeks to expand the restoration area severalfold, targeting at least 1,500 hectares of rehabilitated habitats by 2032 to improve ecological conditions and food sources for the red-crowned crane.

Meanwhile, Đồng Tháp is planning to promote organic rice farming across 1,623ha within the buffer zone.

The model, implemented from 2023 to 2025 with a total area of 200ha and a budget of over VNĐ13.6 billion (US$516,640), has received strong support from local farmers thanks to its environmentally friendly and cost-effective practices.

Provided stable output and profit are ensured, many farmers are willing to expand their organic rice cultivation.

Restoration progress

According to Nguyễn Văn Lâm, director of Tràm Chim National Park, water level management is one of the most challenging yet decisive factors in preserving the park’s ecosystem and ensuring a habitat for red-crowned cranes.

From the initial stage, the park has focused on maintaining stable water levels and applying specific methods to rehabilitate dry grasslands, helping restore Eleocharis and wild rice areas.

Over the past two years, ecological restoration efforts have yielded encouraging results.

The park has begun cooperating with enterprises, local speciality producers, and local residents to develop experience-based tourism services closely linked with conservation.

“The restoration of the ecosystem is not only of scientific significance but also of great cultural and spiritual value. Tràm Chim National Park is emerging as an integrated ecological model that combines nature conservation, ecotourism development, and environmental education, said Phạm Đức Hòa, director of the Tràm Chim Tourism Area under the National Park.

"The red-crowned crane conservation project reflects the strong and determined commitment of Đồng Tháp Province, demonstrating proactive public investment and mobilisation of social resources for biodiversity conservation.”

Tourism & environment

Thanks to its diverse ecosystem, Tràm Chim National Park has long been a renowned destination for agricultural and ecological tourism.

Visitors can enjoy rowing along the waterways in small boats through melaleuca forests, admiring the pristine landscape and breathing in fresh air – an experience that brings peace and relaxation.

The best time to admire Tràm Chim’s beauty is during the flood season, from September to December each year, when water inundates the fields and melaleuca forests, creating a tranquil and picturesque natural scene.

According to Hòa, the recent revival of Eleocharis sedge meadows, melaleuca forests, and aquatic resources provides a solid foundation for developing sustainable ecotourism products.

Tourism in Tràm Chim is not merely a leisure activity but also an environmental education experience.

To diversify tourism offerings, the park is developing new products such as “Flood Season Experience”, “A Day with Forest Rangers”, and “Fishing and Trapping during the Flood Season”.

It is also promoting local specialty gifts tied to the area’s identity.

A recent project titled “Enhancing Awareness and Developing Experiential Tourism for Households in the Buffer Zone of Tràm Chim National Park”, supported by the Global Environment Facility’s Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP) under the UN Development Programme, aims to help local residents combine economic production with ecotourism.

Under this initiative, over 30,000 households living in the buffer zone are being trained in sustainable livelihood activities such as setting and collecting mouse and fish traps, breeding linh fish during the flood season, beekeeping, and providing tourism-related services.

The project is expected to create sustainable livelihoods, reduce poverty, and improve living standards for the local community.

Bùi Minh Nguyệt, representative of WildTour Company, said that WildTour had been working with Tràm Chim National Park to develop tours that integrate conservation and red-crowned crane protection.

“Besides visiting the park’s typical flora and fauna, we also offer experiential tours such as "A Day as a Farmer" to help visitors, especially students, understand the importance of crane conservation and sustainable agricultural practices surrounding the park,” she said.

Positive outcomes

According to the park’s management board, nearly 100ha of Eleocharis grasslands have been restored in the past two years, providing an essential food source for the cranes.

The melaleuca forests have also recovered following the 2024 fire. Seasonal water regulation has allowed the trees to develop deeper roots and grow sustainably.

Water management in Tràm Chim is proving effective, with many rare bird species such as stilts, painted storks, and whistling ducks returning to nest.

Notably, in 2024, the park welcomed the return of seven red-crowned cranes, a positive sign for the entire ecosystem.

Phạm Quốc Huy, head of the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment at Đồng Tháp University, said that combining economic development with ecotourism could generate two to three times higher income than traditional farming.

“Through integrated economic models, local farmers receive training in fish breeding, wildlife management, and tour guiding, improving both income and management capacity. These activities have a dual impact, promoting economic growth and protecting crops,” he said.

To enhance community participation in sustainable ecotourism, Đồng Tháp University will collaborate with the park to bring social science students for field experience.

By engaging students and promoting these models on social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, local residents can increase visibility and attract more visitors. VNS