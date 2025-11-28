Ministry recommends cutting down on air-polluting production in Hà Nội area

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) has proposed that production units reduce capacity or reschedule polluting procedures to limit emissions.

The recommendation was listed in an official dispatch requesting urgent measures from ministries and sectors to respond to the ongoing spell of severe air pollution in Hà Nội and its neighbouring localities.

Environmental monitoring data showed that the capital city is entering a peak pollution period, with meteorological conditions such as low wind and temperature inversion trapping pollutants in the air.

In recent days, the city has consistently recorded air quality in the unhealthy and very unhealthy range.

There is a high risk of PM2.5 accumulation, with air quality index (AQI) readings surpassing 150, directly affecting public health and socio-economic activities.

The MAE has urged strict and urgent action to control, prevent and mitigate pollution impacts.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been requested to direct corporations and power, steel, chemical and fertiliser plants in the northern region to review and ensure emission-treatment systems are operating effectively. No untreated emissions should be released under any circumstances.

Businesses are recommended to adjust or reduce production capacity or postpone major maintenance during days with very unhealthy pollution alerts (AQI above 200) to reduce emissions.

Thermal power plants, cement factories and steel mills are urged to increase the use of cleaner and quality-controlled materials. They must strictly implement shielding, water-spraying and other dust- and emission-reduction measures in coal yards, material storage areas, slag yards, internal routes and surrounding areas.

The Ministry of Construction is asked to direct management boards, investors and contractors of major construction and transport projects to strictly implement environmental protection measures such as shielding, vehicle washing and mist spraying. They should also consider suspending dust-intensive activities such as demolition, excavation and levelling when air quality reaches hazardous levels.

The construction ministry is also recommended to work with local authorities to direct traffic flow in inner-city and gateway areas to reduce congestion-related pollution and to strengthen checks on load limits and safety standards for vehicles transporting building materials.

The Ministry of Public Security is suggested to step up inspections and penalties for vehicles transporting construction materials without proper covering, spilling materials onto the road, operating beyond service life or emitting black smoke. Environmental police and local officers must intensify checks and strictly handle illegal burning of industrial waste and household trash.

The Ministry of Health is requested to instruct medical facilities and media agencies to strengthen public health guidance, especially for vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children and people with respiratory conditions.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and Training is in charge of instructing its local departments to notify schools to limit outdoor activities during hours or days with unhealthy air quality or worse.

The MAE will continue monitoring through online data systems as well as remote-sensing satellites and drones to detect abnormal emission sources early.

The ministry will also coordinate with localities to establish intersectoral task forces to conduct inspections, enforce compliance and publicly disclose violating organisations and individuals via mass media channels. — VNS