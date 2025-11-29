HCM City's Côn Đảo National Park gets IUCN Green List recognition

HCM CITY — Côn Đảo National Park in HCM City has officially been awarded the prestigious IUCN Green List certification, becoming Việt Nam’s third and the world’s 101st protected area to receive the global recognition for effective and equitable conservation management.

The certificate was presented on Saturday (November 29) at a ceremony co-organised by the park’s management board and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) at the park headquarters in Côn Đảo Island.

The IUCN Green List is the world’s leading standard recognising well-governed and successfully managed protected and conserved areas.

It includes 17 criteria and 50 indicators across four pillars: good governance, sound design and planning, effective management, and successful conservation outcomes.

Beyond certification, the standard helps protected area managers identify gaps and strengthen performance.

Côn Đảo began its Green List journey in 2020, undergoing rigorous self-assessment and evidence collection.

The park demonstrated strong governance capacity and robust conservation achievements despite challenging conditions, completing the candidate phase in just three months – a record in Việt Nam.

Dr Dindo Campilan, IUCN Regional Director for Asia and Oceania, said the certification marked a milestone that calls for continued and expanded success.

“As Côn Đảo becomes part of HCM City, the island will have greater opportunities to align conservation with sustainable development, and IUCN stands ready to support its ambition to become a model protected area in Asia.”

Rich biodiversity on land and sea

Côn Đảo National Park protects more than 1,725 marine species, over 1,000 hectares of coral reefs, and 300 hectares of seagrass beds.

The island’s terrestrial biodiversity includes over 1,077 plant species and 155 animal species, including several endemic and endangered species such as sea turtles, dugongs, Côn Đảo black squirrels, swiftlets and red-footed boobies.

A standout achievement is the recovery of sea turtle populations.

Between January 2023 and November 2025, more than 2,100 nesting turtles laid over 6,300 nests containing more than 604,000 eggs.

More than 436,000 hatchlings were released to the sea – a significant boost for marine biodiversity.

The park includes 5,890 hectares of evergreen tropical forest, accounting for 77.5 per cent of the archipelago’s natural area, and a 14,000-hectare marine protected zone.

These areas are recognised in national plans on forestry, marine spatial planning, fisheries resources protection and biodiversity conservation, with a long-term vision to 2050.

Transparent management practices and strong community participation have played a vital role in helping the park secure and maintain its status.

Nguyễn Khắc Pho, director of Côn Đảo National Park’s management board, said the certification acknowledged the park’s commitment to international standards.

The park joins Vân Long Wetland Nature Reserve and Cát Tiên National Park as the country’s three Green List sites.

“The recognition opens new opportunities for international cooperation and access to conservation funding,” he said.

The IUCN Green List status for Côn Đảo was endorsed in September by IUCN Director General Grethel Aguilar, and officially announced at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi in October.

Asia currently hosts 31 Green List sites, accounting for 30 per cent of the global total.

Eight additional national parks and reserves in Việt Nam are now participating in the Green List process.

The achievement affirms Côn Đảo’s global standing and reflects the country’s ongoing commitment to biodiversity protection and sustainable development. — VNS