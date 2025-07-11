Đồng Tháp intensifies monitoring of fishing vessels to check illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

ĐỒNG THÁP — The Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp is taking decisive steps to intensify the monitoring of fishing vessel activities as it seeks to contribute to national efforts for removing the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning on illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

According to its Department of Agriculture and Environment, local authorities are stepping up communication campaigns to raise awareness among fishermen about legal regulations on IUU fishing, aquaculture and the protection of aquatic resources.

These efforts are meant to ensure fishermen understand and comply with laws before engaging in fishing activities.

The province continues to strictly implement key measures such as the registration and inspection of fishing vessels, issuance of certificates of origin for seafood products intended for export to the European market and licensing of fishing operations based on quotas.

Food safety certification for fishing vessels and the regular updating of vessel data on the national fisheries database system are also top priorities.

One of the most crucial measures being enforced is the supervision of vessel monitoring systems.

Đồng Tháp has coordinated with relevant functional agencies to inspect and ensure that 100 per cent of fishing vessels measuring 15 metres or more are equipped with VMS devices, in accordance with national regulations.

The province is also actively implementing an inter-agency coordination regulation on monitoring vessel movements, especially to prevent illegal fishing in foreign waters by local boats.

This coordination is key to avoiding further international violations and demonstrates the province’s commitment to responsible fisheries management.

Routine patrols, inspections and controls at local fishing ports have been intensified to detect and strictly handle any violations.

The fisheries surveillance teams are tasked with tracking vessels in real time, handling incidents where vessels lose signal, cross the maritime boundary, or remain disconnected for more than 10 days.

At the same time, Đồng Tháp is effectively implementing support policies to encourage sustainable offshore fishing, aquaculture, and the development of fishing services in remote marine areas.

These policies aim to balance marine exploitation with long-term resource conservation.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the province has achieved remarkable results in the fight against IUU fishing in recent years. Public outreach and education efforts have led to greater awareness among local fishermen, who are now better informed and more compliant with legal requirements, particularly those related to voyage monitoring.

Since 2023, Đồng Tháp has reported no incidents of local fishing vessels violating foreign waters, a significant improvement that reinforces the province’s reputation as a responsible fisheries hub.

To support these achievements, Đồng Tháp has issued a decision to re-establish the Fisheries Vessel Monitoring Team and the IUU Inspection Task Force under the provincial Sub-Department of Fisheries.

The province has also formed a new inspection team to oversee the installation and sealing of VMS equipment, including VX 1700 radios, and to inspect vessels currently inactive or docked for maintenance.

Special attention has been paid to managing “three-no” fishing vessels – those with no registration, no documentation, and no licence – which pose a high risk for IUU activities.

In 2025, the province will enhance control of these vessels to prevent illegal fishing from occurring under the radar.

Digital transformation has played a pivotal role in boosting efficiency. Currently, 100 per cent of fishing vessel departures and arrivals are being tracked through the electronic Catch Documentation and Traceability (eCDT) software.

All certificate applications are also processed digitally via this system.

As of now, 915 fishing vessels in Đồng Tháp have been equipped with VMS devices, achieving a 100 per cent installation rate among active vessels.

There are 37 vessels that have not yet installed VMS; of these, one has been sold outside the province and is undergoing de-registration procedures, while the remaining 36 are docked at home ports, awaiting sale, undergoing repairs, or temporarily suspended from operations.

Importantly, the province has maintained full oversight of these vessels.

Their identities, mooring locations, and GPS coordinates are all clearly documented, ensuring comprehensive monitoring and control.

By enhancing transparency, accountability, and legal compliance, Đồng Tháp is positioning itself as a model locality in Việt Nam’s ongoing campaign to eliminate IUU fishing.

These efforts are vital in regaining the trust of international partners and restoring full access to key seafood export markets, particularly in Europe.

In addition to the environmental and legal benefits, successful removal of the “yellow card” warning would have significant economic implications.

According to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), the industry has lost approximately VNĐ10 trillion (US$392 million) in export revenue due to the IUU-related restrictions imposed by the European Commission.

With continued political will, community cooperation, and strict enforcement, Đồng Tháp aims to contribute meaningfully to Việt Nam’s ambition of developing a modern, responsible, and internationally recognised seafood industry. — VNS