A meaningful summer doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag

HÀ NỘI — While summer programme options available for children are rich in content and promise engaging experiences, the costs are alarmingly high, far beyond many families' financial means.

That's according to Thu Trang, a resident of Hà Đông Ward in Hà Nội, who shared her concerns after researching programmes for her children while they are out of school this summer.

“Even short courses that last about a week cost several million đồng, and premium summer camps can reach tens or even hundreds of millions,” she said.

“My husband and I are salaried employees, and it’s already a struggle to cover daily expenses. How can we afford such programmes for our children?”

In recent years, commercial summer courses have flourished in major cities, ranging from international camps and skill-building workshops to military-style programmes, STEM courses and intensive language classes.

The trends have sparked anxiety among many parents, who fear their children will fall behind their peers if they cannot afford to invest in such activities.

However, contrary to the notion that a worthwhile summer requires financial means, many education experts argue that what children truly need during the holidays is real-life experience, which is often found in the simplest of daily routines.

A memorable summer does not have to involve expensive travel, luxury camps or high-cost enrichment classes.

What matters most is that children get the opportunity to participate, challenge themselves and experience life within the warm atmosphere of family and genuine connections with friends.

An afternoon cooking with parents, tending to plants for the first time, reading before bed or simply tidying up around the house can be transformed into valuable lessons if guided with thought and encouragement by adults.

Psychologist Lê Thị Thanh Hà said that children have three fundamental psychological needs: self-expression, connection and creative freedom.

When these needs are met in a positive environment, children become more active, confident and better equipped to adapt to the world around them.

For families with limited financial means, Hà recommends parents adopt the principle of 'making the most of what you have', turning everyday living spaces into vibrant learning environments.

A small courtyard can become an experimental garden where children learn to plant, observe the weather and track the growth of seedlings like budding scientists.

The kitchen can double as a classroom for cooking, cleaning, organising and meal planning.

Even old household items, such as plastic bottles or cardboard boxes, can be repurposed into creative materials for homemade toys.

Following advice from experts, Hồ Thị Mai An, a resident of Hà Nội's Hoàng Mai Ward, has turned her children's summer break into a series of creative everyday activities.

Without enrolling them in any camps or extra classes, she encourages them to draw up their own weekly schedules, planning which day to clean the house, visit the supermarket or read books.

Each week, they take on a small household task.

"At first, they were hesitant, but as they got used to it, they became really engaged," An said.

“My eldest, now in Year 8, can plan dinner menus and cooks very skilfully. The youngest, in Year 2, can already hang the laundry and wash dishes.”

Every evening, they gather to share stories from the day. Each child tells their parents something interesting and it brings a joyful, cosy atmosphere to their home, according to An.

“The point isn’t about doing something big, it’s about helping children feel they have a role and a sense of responsibility within the family,” An said.

Hà said that summer is also a perfect time for children to discover and enjoy books they love, something often neglected during the busy school year.

Parents can transform a corner of the home into a mini library or collaborate with other families to organise group reading sessions and playdates.

In practice, summer offers an ideal opportunity for children to develop life skills that can’t be found in textbooks, such as self-care, time management, interacting with strangers, small conflict resolution, or simply learning the value of work through household chores.

“Simple moments like making the bed, preparing breakfast, going to the supermarket with parents or riding a bus alone for the first time can leave a lasting impression on a child’s mindset and emotional development,” she said.

Ultimately, what matters most is the presence and companionship of adults.

When parents are open-minded, encourage their children to take on challenges and trust in their ability to be independent, children gain motivation and confidence to learn.

Summer becomes the beginning of a limitless and hands-on classroom.

When children are raised with love and allowed to make mistakes, express emotions and learn from daily life, it lays a solid foundation not just for physical growth, but also for emotional and intellectual maturity.

“Parents don’t need to spend vast sums of money. What counts is creativity, patience and love in every daily activity,” Hà said.

“Summer shouldn’t be seen as a void to be filled, or simply an extension of the school year. It’s a precious opportunity for children to explore who they are and to develop essential skills for life.”— VNS.