Society

Legal proceedings started against vice chairman of Thanh Hoá Provincial People’s Committee

July 11, 2025 - 11:11
The Investigation Police Agency found that a number of leaders and officials of State management agencies in Thanh Hoá Province also committed violations by abusing their positions and authority for personal gain.
Vice chairman of Thanh Hoá Provincial People’s Committee Lê Đức Giang. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Public Security

HÀ NỘI — Legal proceedings have begun against the vice chairman of Thanh Hoá Provincial People’s Committee Lê Đức Giang, and three others accused of violating regulations on the research, exploration, and exploitation of natural resources, causing particularly serious damage to State assets.

This is a part of an expanded investigation into the case of 'Violations of regulations on research, exploration and exploitation of natural resources” and “Violations of accounting regulations causing serious consequences,' at Thiên An Phát Minerals JSC and related units.

Also accused are Phạm Văn Hoành, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Thanh Hoá Province, Nguyễn Thế Hùng, head of the Mineral Geology Division, Department of Agriculture and Environment of Thanh Hoá Province and Nguyễn Văn Tâm, a specialist at the Office of the Thanh Hoá Provincial People’s Committee.

The Investigation Police Agency found that a number of leaders and officials of State management agencies in Thanh Hoá Province also committed violations by abusing their positions and authority for personal gain.

These individuals acted against their assigned responsibilities in the assessment, advising, and issuance of mineral mining permits for enterprises in the province, causing particularly serious damage to State assets and generating public outrage among Party members and the people.

On July 2, the Investigation Police Agency issued a supplemental decision to prosecute the criminal case for 'Abuse of position and authority while performing official duties' and concurrently issued prosecution decisions, arrest warrants for temporary detention, and search warrants against the four individuals.

The agency is continuing to collect evidence and documentation and to further expand the investigation in order to comprehensively and thoroughly address all organisational violations committed by the accused and involved individuals. — VNS

 

Society

Defining Việt Nam's global image

Experts gathered in Hà Nội on July 10 to share their insights on building a comprehensive strategy to promote Việt Nam’s global image as part of a national branding initiative in the new era. Let’s hear what they had to say!
Society

Promoting Việt Nam's image in the new era

With over six million people living abroad, the Vietnamese diaspora represents a powerful and indispensable platform for promoting Việt Nam’s image globally. Engaging with this community is not just about communication.

