HCM City rolls out digital enforcement notices via VNeID app

HCM CITY — Residents in HCM City involved in civil enforcement cases will now receive official notifications through the Government’s VNeID app, replacing traditional in-person meetings and postal delivery as part of a nationwide digital transformation effort.

The rollout, which began on July 8, is a joint initiative between the Ministry of Justice, the General Department of Civil Judgment Enforcement and the Ministry of Public Security’s C06 department.

It aims to streamline legal procedures, reduce administrative delays and cut costs.

VNeID is a national digital ID platform developed by the Ministry of Public Security.

Initially launched for electronic identification and residency management, the app has expanded to include a wide range of public services such as healthcare, tax declarations and now civil judgment enforcement.

On the first day of implementation, HCM City’s Civil Judgment Enforcement Department reported sending out 1,000 enforcement-related notifications via the app, all of which were successfully delivered with no reported issues.

The new method is expected to significantly ease communication with people involved in high-profile and complex cases.

More than 43,000 individuals in the case of real estate tycoon Trương Mỹ Lan, and over 5,000 involved in the Alibaba property fraud case, will receive their legal notifications via VNeID.

Officials say the system provides faster and more reliable delivery of enforcement documents, including seizure orders, auction announcements and valuation results, removing reliance on geographic location or office hours.

“This marks a shift toward greater transparency and efficiency,” the department said. “It also helps reduce the burden on enforcement officers and lowers the State’s administrative costs.”

Legal notices in Việt Nam are typically issued in person, posted publicly or announced through the media.

However, these traditional methods have struggled to meet the demands of large-scale cases involving thousands of parties and repeated auctions.

To prepare for the transition, the department began developing electronic notification software in June.

Prior to the VNeID integration, it tested SMS notifications, successfully delivering more than 8,000 messages to involved parties.

Authorities say the VNeID-based enforcement notification system will be expanded to other provinces and cities in the coming months.

Following recent administrative mergers with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu provinces, HCM City now spans more than 6,700sq.km and has a population approaching 14 million, making it the largest jurisdiction in Việt Nam.

It also handles the highest number of civil enforcement cases nationwide. VNS