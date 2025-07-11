Mekong, RoK chart course for digital-era cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR — The Mekong countries and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have set a forward-looking agenda for 2026–2030 prioritising sectors that meet development requirements in the digital age, helping strengthen competitive edge of the member states while responding more effectively to transnational crimes, particularly online fraud.

The information was heard at the 13th Mekong-Korea Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM MKC 13) co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

At the event, delegates from the six MKC countries, namely Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, the RoK, Thailand, and Việt Nam, reaffirmed that five years after upgrading their ties to a Strategic Partnership for the people, prosperity, and peace, the MKC framework has delivered tangible results for citizens and businesses across the subregion.

Localities, research institutes, and non-profit organisations from the Mekong countries have implemented 36 projects worth over US$20 million through MKC Fund’s financing. Through 12 editions of the MKC Business Forum, dozens of cooperation agreements were signed between the two sides, expanding investment and commercial activities throughout the subregion.

In his speech, Sơn proposed numerous measures to turn the MKC into a model of subregional collaboration in the spirit of “working together, sharing together, winning together, and developing together".

He suggested resuming the Mekong-Korea Summit this year after a five-year hiatus to reaffirm at the highest level the commitment to building a self-resilient, prosperous, and people-centred Mekong-Korea community. In the new development phase, the MKC should focus on innovation as the key driving force, placing people at the centre of development while ensuring water-food-energy security and developing cultural industries.

Furthermore, he stated that Việt Nam plans to organise the 13th MKC Business Forum in September, focusing on digitalisation and innovation.

Member countries highly praised the co-chairing role of Việt Nam and the RoK in promoting major orientations for building the MKC Action Plan for 2026-2030. Concluding the conference, Việt Nam and the RoK issued a Joint Co-Chairs’ Statement. — VNA/VNS