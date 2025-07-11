Party members disciplined for wrongdoings

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat on Friday announced disciplinary measures against three incumbent and former officials for serious violations of the Party's regulations and the State's laws while performing their duties.

They issued a warning to Võ Chí Công, an alternate member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Cần Thơ municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board, and Head of the municipal Party Committee’s Commission for Publicity and Mass Mobilisation.

Công, during his tenure as a member of the Sóc Trăng provincial Party Committee's Standing Board and Head of its Organisation Board, was found to have breached regulations on things that Party members are not permitted to do and the duty to set an example, causing serious consequences and damaging the Party organisation’s reputation, according to findings from the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission.

Harsher penalties were imposed on two former officials of Hưng Yên Province. Nguyễn Bật Khách, former member of the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board and former Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; and Lê Ngọc Sỡi, former member of the provincial Party Committee and former Director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment (now Department of Agriculture and Environment), were expelled from the Party.

Both showed degradation in political ideology, morality, and lifestyle; committed to violations in corruption, wastefulness, and other misconduct. Their actions triggered severe consequences, sparked public concern, and severely undermined the Party organisation’s reputation and the integrity of their respective units.

The Politburo and Secretariat proposed competent authorities promptly enforce administrative penalties in line with the Party's disciplinary measures. — VNA/VNS