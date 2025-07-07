Việt Nam imposes five-year anti-dumping duties on Chinese hot-rolled steel

HÀ NỘI — After nearly a year of investigation, Việt Nam has decided to officially impose anti-dumping duties on imports of hot-rolled steel from China to protect domestic production against mounting pressure from cheap imports.

According to the latest announcement from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, anti-dumping duties on certain Chinese-origin hot-rolled steel products will range from 23.1 per cent to 27.8 per cent. The duties take effect from July 6 and will remain in place for five years, unless extended, adjusted or terminated in accordance with regulations.

The taxed products include flat-rolled steel or alloy steel, hot-rolled, with thickness from 1.2mm to 25.4mm and width not exceeding 1,880mm, unprocessed surfaces (not pickled, galvanised or oiled) and carbon content not exceeding 0.3 per cent. Goods such as stainless steel or hot-rolled plate steel are excluded from the scope of the duties.

In July 2024, the Ministry launched an anti-dumping investigation into hot-rolled steel from China and India after receiving a petition from Hòa Phát Dung Quất Steel Company and Hưng Nghiệp Formosa Hà Tĩnh Steel Corporation — two enterprises representing the domestic industry. The investigation period was set from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

During the review, the investigating agency coordinated with relevant units to assess the impact of dumping on the domestic steel industry, while determining the dumping margins of producers and exporters from both countries.

The findings showed that although dumping practices existed among Indian exporters, the proportion of imports from India was too low (under 3 per cent), failing to meet the threshold for trade defence measures under the Law on Foreign Trade Management. Therefore, Indian products were excluded from the scope of the duties.

Before the official imposition in February 2025, the Ministry applied provisional anti-dumping duties on certain Chinese hot-rolled steel products, ranging from 19.3 per cent to 27.8 per cent, effective from March 2025, to curb the rapid surge of imports causing serious harm to the domestic industry. — VNS