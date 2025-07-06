Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietjet appoints new managing director

July 06, 2025 - 11:36
Sơn has been with the airline since its inception, playing a pivotal role in shaping its innovative business and marketing strategies.
Nguyễn Thanh Sơn - Viejet's newly-appointed managing director. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HOSE: VJC) has appointed Nguyễn Thanh Sơn as its new managing director, succeeding Đinh Việt Phương.

According to the airline, Sơn will lead the new-age carrier into its next phase of development.

Sơn has been with the airline since its inception, playing a pivotal role in shaping its innovative business and marketing strategies. He has also made significant contributions to the broader growth of the aviation industry.

Sơn holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Aviation Economics, bringing over 30 years of industry experience to the role. He is widely regarded as part of a new generation of intelligent, visionary leaders with a global mindset  known for balancing innovation with strategic discipline, as well as for his humility and openness to learning.

According to Vietjet, Sơn is expected to lead Vietjet on a new journey toward greener, smarter growth, fostering deeper global connectivity, and spreading positive values to passengers and communities worldwide. — VNS

