VPL-S6 kicks off with largest number of participants

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Premier League Seven-a-Side Football Championship Finals (VPL-S6) will be officially organised on July 19-27 at the Hà Nội's Hoàng Liệt Culture, Information and Sports.

After a draw conducted by Vietfootball Company on July 18, 12 teams, represented for eight zones nationwide, were divided into three groups of four.

They will compete in the first round's round robin format. Two best teams of each group and two strongest third-placed ones will advance to the quarter-finals.

According to the organising committee, the qualifications were expanded into eight zones with 60 teams. They made up a total of 248 matches, nearly 100 more than previous season. The more zonal qualifications mean the more number of participants in the finals, making a record in the Bia Saigon Dragon Cup's history.

VietFootball General Director Phạm Ngọc Tuấn said the bigger size of the tournament proved the strong development of the tournament and the more attention of people to seven-a-size football which was Việt Nam's specialty that gradually made international fame.

Last year, Đại Từ defeated Thiên Khôi 4-2 in the penalty shootout to defend their title.

General Director Tuấn also revealed that after the finals, a special “showmatch” will be organised, in which the most outstanding players will be picked to compete against professional football stars who are current and former national players of Việt Nam.

Tuấn said it would be one of the important activities to help VPL promote its role as a meaningful spiritual food for football fans and more than that a festival with wide influence.

In addition, Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (SABECO) and VietFootball will continue to cooperate to organise the third season of an international seven-a-side football tournament in August.

The organisers expected to invite teams from either regional or continental areas. Last year, Hiếu Hoa - Quahaco won the championship trophy after beating all three rivals from Việt Nam, Thailand and Malaysia. —VNS