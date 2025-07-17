Việt Nam to send five talented cueists to compete in World Nine-ball Championship

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam will send five talented cueists to compete in the World Nine-ball Championship 2025, which is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 21 - 26.

Among these players, Dương Quốc Hoàng is currently the highest-ranked Vietnamese player, holding the 26th position in the world nine-ball pool rankings.

Following him in the rankings are Phạm Phương Nam, (75th), Nguyễn Anh Tuấn (84th), Lường Đức Thiện (87th) and Bùi Trường An (97). All five players have successfully secured official slots to participate in this year's championship.

At the recent 2025 National Billiards and Snooker Championship held in HCM City, Thiện claimed the title in the nine-ball pool category, while Nam finished in third place. Additionally, Hoàng was crowned champion in the 10-ball pool category, with Thiện taking the runner-up position in that event.

Based on their current form and international rankings, Hoàng and Thiện are considered Việt Nam’s strongest hopes for medals at the upcoming global tournament.

The World Nine-ball Championship 2025 is expected to attract more than 130 players from around the world, with a total prize money of up to US$1 million. VNS