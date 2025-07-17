MMA artists fight for first-ever national titles, hope to win SEA Games gold

Mixed martial arts

HÀ NỘI — The first ever National Mixed Martial Art Club Championships kicked off on July 17, opening a new chapter for the rising sport. Fighters are readying themselves in the hopes of winning at least one gold medal in the upcoming SEA Games.

MMA tournaments have been organised regularly in many cities and provinces, but since the establishment of the Việt Nam MMA Federation (VMMAF) in 2020, this is the first official national championship for clubs.

The tournament will feature about 160 competitors from 24 clubs, with bouts taking place at the Bắc Ninh Sport University through July 21.

They will be categorised into two different age groups: from age 16-18 with weights ranging from 45kg to 60kg for women and 45kg to 77kg for men; and over age 18, with weights ranging from 48kg to 65kg for female fighters and 52kg to 84kg for the males in the octagon.

“This is our initial event in the national system. We have prepared well for the event, and will closely monitor the professional work and ensure compliance with regulations," said VMMAF President Ngô Đức Quỳnh.

"Many top martial artists from north to south have registered to join us. Many matches are expected to be thrilling and of professional quality."

The tournament will play a key role in spreading MMA to the wider community and improving the quality of the national MMA movement. Outstanding fighters might be offered slots to compete at professional tournaments, such as the prestigious LION Championship.

Organisers are also hoping to raise the State's investment and interest in MMA, creating a premise for more national championships and youth championships in the near future.

Talented martial artists will have the opportunity to compete with the national team in international tournaments, including the 33rd SEA Games in December in Thailand.

As the SEA Games organisers have confirmed that MMA will be part of the event, the Sports Authority of Việt Nam (SAV) assigned its MMA Department and the VMMAF to make plans and prepare their forces for the regional tournament.

According to the SAV, national coaches will pick their strongest athletes based on their medal-winning potential and the list of weight categories available.

Results from the club championship will be one of the criteria used by authorities to distinguish athletes' abilities.

There will be six categories for both men and women in either traditional or modern MMA styles at the Thai Games, with Vietnamese fighters taking part in all events against rivals from seven countries.

Việt Nam are aiming to win at least one gold medal in their first SEA Games MMA competition.

Other international MMA events that the national team plan to take part in are the Asian Youth Games 2025 in October in Bahrain, the sixth Asian Indoor Martial Arts and Games in Saudi Arabia, and 20th Asian Games in Japan in 2026. — VNS