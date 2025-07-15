Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

National Karate Clubs Championship opens in Đắk Lắk

July 15, 2025 - 09:11
Fighters representing 57 clubs from various provinces and cities across the country are vying for 91 sets of medals in multiple categories, including Kata (performance) and Kumite (combat) for men and women across different age groups.

 

Athletes compete in the National Karate Clubs Championship in Đắk Lắk Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐẮK LẮK — More than 800 martial artists are competing in the National Karate Clubs Championship in Đắk Lắk Province.

Fighters representing 57 clubs from various provinces and cities across the country are vying for 91 sets of medals in multiple categories, including Kata (performance) and Kumite (combat) for men and women across different age groups.

Trần Hồng Tiến, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Đắk Lắk Province and head of the organising committee, said at the event’s opening ceremony on Sunday that the tournament is a significant sporting event for assessing the training and coaching of athletes and identifying young talents. It also provides an opportunity for athletes to exchange knowledge, learn, and enhance their professional skills.

Vũ Sơn Hà, Head of the Karate Department of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam and President of the Southeast Asian Karate Federation, noted that this is the first national karate tournament following the merger of provinces and cities in the country, featuring a large number of participating athletes. The competitors include national team athletes, youth national teams, and senior athletes from various regions and sectors, highlighting the tournament's high professional quality.

The championship will conclude on July 18. VNS

 

sport football match tournament cup

see also

More on this story

Sports

HCM City Wings show spark despite defeat

A revamped Ho Chi Minh City Wings side delivered their most competitive performance of the season in front of home fans, pushing the title contenders Cantho Catfish to the limit before falling short 64-71. Despite the loss, the team’s fresh line-up and spirited showing signalled a potential turning point in their challenging campaign.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom