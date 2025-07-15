National Karate Clubs Championship opens in Đắk Lắk

ĐẮK LẮK — More than 800 martial artists are competing in the National Karate Clubs Championship in Đắk Lắk Province.

Fighters representing 57 clubs from various provinces and cities across the country are vying for 91 sets of medals in multiple categories, including Kata (performance) and Kumite (combat) for men and women across different age groups.

Trần Hồng Tiến, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Đắk Lắk Province and head of the organising committee, said at the event’s opening ceremony on Sunday that the tournament is a significant sporting event for assessing the training and coaching of athletes and identifying young talents. It also provides an opportunity for athletes to exchange knowledge, learn, and enhance their professional skills.

Vũ Sơn Hà, Head of the Karate Department of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam and President of the Southeast Asian Karate Federation, noted that this is the first national karate tournament following the merger of provinces and cities in the country, featuring a large number of participating athletes. The competitors include national team athletes, youth national teams, and senior athletes from various regions and sectors, highlighting the tournament's high professional quality.

The championship will conclude on July 18. VNS