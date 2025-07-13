Việt Nam expect highest results from Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group III

Tennis

BẮC NINH — Despite strong rivals Việt Nam target a promotion from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group III 2025 which will begin on July 14 in Bắc Ninh Province.

An official draw was officially conducted on July 13 at the Hanaka Paris Ocean Park, a host venue of the 31st SEA Games in 2023 and the Davis Cup Play-offs last year.

According to the organisers, the July 14-19 event will feature about 50 professional players and coaches from nine countries and regions.

They are divided into two pools. Việt Nam are with top seed Thailand, third seed Saudi Arabia, and Singapore in Pool A while Jordan, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, second seed Indonesia and Syria are in Pool B.

They will compete in the round robin format and the two pool winners will automatically be promoted to the World Group II Play-offs in 2026. They will be joined by the winner of a promotion play-off between the two teams finishing in second place in each pool.

Meanwhile two bottomed teams will be relegated and play in the Asia/Oceania Group IV in 2026.

After months of active preparation we are ready to organise this renowned international tennis tournament which meets all the requirements set forth by the ITF," said Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, General Secretary of the Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF).

"Facility, logistics, media and communications, medical and security services are well organised.

"The tournament is not only a competitive platform where athletes strive for national pride, but also a cultural bridge promoting friendship and unity among countries across Asia and Oceania.

"With the participation of nine outstanding national teams, we anticipate a tournament filled with top-tier matches, vibrant sportsmanship, and the determined spirit of victory from all players," Sơn said.

The host side are represented by young and talented Vũ Hà Minh Đức, Nguyễn Văn Phương, Phạm La Hoàng Anh, Đinh Viết Tuấn Minh and Nguyễn Minh Phát under captain Nguyễn Phi Anh Vũ.

"We determine to play for the Việt Nam's pride, eyeing a spot in the Group II next season," said Vũ after the draw.

"All teams in Pool A are strong. They bring here players who are in the world top 300 and top 500, being huge challenge for us. However, with an advantage of home ground and supporters, my players are ready and will deliver their best to complete our target."

Meanwhile player Đức said Việt Nam already knew some rivals since last year and researched all participants this year. That reference and team's preparation were expected to help the hosts play well.

"We are in a tough pool with top two seeds but I am pleased with the draw result," said Đức.

"They are strong but all are defeatable. Playing against powerful rivals will help me to prove our ability. We are all excited for the matches and want to take best achievement." VNS