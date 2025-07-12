Việt Nam 2 to meet Thailand in regional police football competition’s semis

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam 2 set up a thrilling meet with Thailand while Cambodia will face Timor-Leste in the semi-finals of the ASEAN Police Football Open on July 13 in Hà Nội.

Việt Nam 2 advanced to the last-four round after their third win beating Timor Leste 3-0 on July 11 at the PVF Football Training Centre Stadium in Hưng Yên Province.

With a perfect record of three wins the host side topped the Group B's ranking table, followed by Timor Leste.

Australia beat Singapore 1-0 to seal their only win of the tournament for the third position. No 4 Singapore went home with only one point from a draw.

Việt Nam 2 will play Thailand who took Group A's second place after losing 2-4 to defending champions Cambodia on Friday.

Cambodia also secured three win to top the group with nine points, setting up a knockout encounter against Timor Leste at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium in Hà Nội.

Also in Group A, Việt Nam 1 beat Laos 5-4 in the last match of the group round. They had same four points with Thailand but dropped to No 3 due to their worse goal difference.

All semi-final matches will be broadcast live on FPT Play from 4pm on July 13. VNS