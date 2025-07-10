Volleyball star Thúy to play for Japan's Gunma Green Wings

Volleyball

HÀ NỘI — Volleyball star Trần Thị Thanh Thúy has joined the Gunma Green Wings Club in Maebashi, Japan, for the 2025-26 national volleyball championship, marking her third appearance in one of Asia's premier tournaments.

The announcement was made on the official homepage of the Gunma Green Wings team.

Thúy previously played for Denso Airybees Club during the 2019–20 season and PFU BlueCats from 2021 to 2024. This time, she will compete for Gunma Green Wings, a newly promoted club with ambitions to not only secure their place in the league but also to advance further.

Standing at 1.90m and boasting extensive playing experience, Thúy is expected to be a key player in helping Gunma improve their standing in the rankings. The team has also recruited two notable foreign players from Bulgaria and Poland, demonstrating their commitment to enhancing the squad for competition in Asia's toughest tournament.

Currently the captain of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team, Thúy recently led her team to a runner-up finish at the VTV Cup 2025. She also made a significant impact by winning the 'Best Outside Hitter' award at the AVC Nations Cup 2025.

Thúy’s consistent performance has not only helped the Vietnamese team maintain their top position in Southeast Asia but has also affirmed their competitiveness at the continental level. Her return to the Japanese national volleyball championship highlights her growing appeal and influence on the international stage.

"I am very happy to have the opportunity to compete in the new league season with Gunma Club. I will give my all for the team, and I hope everyone will support us and enjoy volleyball together," Thúy said.

Meanwhile, Phan Hùng Cường, Director of Bình Điền Long An Sports Company (which manages Thúy’s club, VTV Bình Điền Long An), confirmed that the club will provide optimal conditions for Thúy to compete abroad, helping her realise her dream of pursuing professional volleyball.

In the 2024-25 season, Gunma Green Wings won only five out of 44 matches, achieving an 11 per cent win rate. Thúy’s presence is anticipated to be a significant boost, helping the team improve their performance in the upcoming season.

Joining Gunma Green Wings will not only allow Thúy to nurture her passion in a competitive environment but also serve as excellent preparation for two major events later this year: the world championship and the 33rd SEA Games. In both tournaments, Thúy remains a key player for Vietnamese women's volleyball.

Thúy is expected to join the Gunma Green Wings in October, following her commitments to the Vietnamese team at the world championship in August. VNS