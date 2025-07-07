Vietnamese players win first Asian pickleball titles

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has made history with its first continental gold medals in pickleball, after two wins in the PPA Tour Asia – Panas Malaysia Open on July 7 in Kuala Lumpur.

After beating India's Vanhisk Kapadia 12-10, 11-7 in the thrilling final match, former national tennis player Trịnh Linh Giang topped the Pro Men’s Singles table, celebrating Việt Nam's first ever individual title in a pro event.

The first set was balanced and tense, as both two sides were careful with each of their moves. They went neck-and-neck on every single point until 10-all, when Giang scored two decisive points to win.

The second one was easier for the Vietnamese athlete, as he got to know his rival better. Kapadia could only maintain the balance for the first five points before he was left behind by Giang's powerful smashes, smart backhands and higher fitness level. Giang quickly won 11-7.

Prior to Giang's match, Việt Nam's first Asian pickleball title went to teenager duo Tống Nhật Minh and Lê Xuân Đức in the U18 doubles category.

They started slowly and failed to defeat Malaysians Irfan and Ithan Kamil in the first set, losing 1-11. But they were able to fight for a comeback in the next two sets and won the gold medals.

"I am happy with the gold medal, but also a little disappointed because of our poor performance in the first set," said Đức.

"My rivals were very good and we were overwhelmed in the first set. My partner, Vinh, was like me. We were under pressure, but due to our good mentality, we fought back hard to save the second set and won the third set easily."

Minh, who had previously taken the silver in the U18 singles event, said: "I praised my partner for his great skills and stable mentality. He helped us to come from behind to win this title.

"We will try hard to maintain our performance in the doubles event, while I plan to sharpen my technique to win other titles. In the next few months, we will take part in different tournaments, such as the Asian junior championships in Quảng Nam Province, Hà Nội and Bắc Ninh," he said.

The PPA Tour Asia continues next month with the Hong Kong Open, set to be held at Kai Tak Arena from August 21 to 24. VNS