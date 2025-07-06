Green leads Catfish to fifth straight win over struggling Dragons

Xuân Đăng

HCM CITY — Cantho Catfish extended their winning streak to five with a commanding 76-57 victory over Danang Dragons at Tân Bình Gymnasium on Saturday evening, further consolidating their second place in the VBA standings.

The Dragons, still searching for answers against last year’s runners-up, were once again outmatched despite minor adjustments. The home team made a notable change in the starting line-up, fielding Michael Soy from the beginning instead of Nguyễn Thanh Tùng. In contrast, the visitors retained their usual formation.

In the opening quarter, both teams relied heavily on their interior players. Malek Green impressed with his agility and assertiveness in the paint, while Karachi Edo countered with experience and smart positioning.

After a slow start, the Catfish edged ahead 15-8 thanks to a key three-pointer from Soy and Green’s aggressive drives.

The Dragons struggled offensively in the second quarter. Head coach Hoàng Thế Vinh deployed three substitutes in hopes of igniting their perimeter shooting, but the team only converted two three-pointers — one each from Lâm Minh Duy and Lê Hoàng Quân. Hampered by poor inside penetration and a dismal 2-for-17 shooting from beyond the arc, the Dragons trailed 26-36 at half-time.

Momentum briefly shifted in the third quarter as Lâm Minh Duy sank two more long-range shots to cut the deficit to 42-47.

However, Soy returned to the court after sitting due to foul trouble and quickly regained control alongside the starters, spearheading a 9-4 run to re-establish a 10-point lead at 56-46.

In the final quarter, while the Dragons continued to search for scoring rhythm, Dương Đức Trí delivered a surprise spark off the bench with three consecutive three-pointers.

With the lead ballooning to over 20 points at 76-53, both teams turned to their bench players to close out the game, giving younger talents valuable playing time in the final minutes.

Green earned Player of the Game honours with 27 points and 17 rebounds.

“We’re on the right path and starting to find a smooth rhythm. The whole team is staying focused, and we aim to keep this momentum going towards a strong playoff position,” Green said.

His continued dominance has been a cornerstone of Catfish’s recent surge.

The Catfish dominated the paint with 51 rebounds compared to the Dragons’ 31. Their interior defence limited the visitors to just 19 combined points in the first and final quarters.

While Soy was tightly marked, the Catfish also benefitted from the backcourt duo of Nguyễn Thanh Tùng and Dương Đức Trí, who combined for 19 points, including five three-pointers.

At the other end, the Dragons found a bright spot in young guard Lâm Minh Duy, who contributed 14 points and shot 40 per cent from three-point range, complementing Edo’s 19-point effort.

However, their lack of consistency on offence and inability to defend the perimeter ultimately cost them a chance to stay competitive.

The result leaves the standings unchanged, with the Catfish in second place (six wins, two losses) and the Dragons remaining fifth (four wins, five losses). VNS