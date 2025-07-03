Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car crash days after his wedding

HÀ NỘI Liverpool FC footballer Diogo Jota has died following a car crash in Spain. He was 28 years old.

The striker was killed after an accident in Zamora, northwest Spain, yesterday morning. His younger brother Andre, 26, also a footballer, died in the crash.

Reports in Spain said the Lamborghini he was driving flew off a road after a tyre is believed to have blown out while overtaking. The car came off the road, crashed and then burst into flames.

Jota had just married Rute Cardoso, the mother of his three young children, and described himself as the luckiest man in the world in an interview released yesterday.

His death was confirmed by Pedro Proenca, head of the Portuguese Football Federation.

Proenca said in a statement: "The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and André Silva this morning, in Spain.

"Much more than an amazing player, with almost 50 appearances for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all teammates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself.

"On my behalf, and on behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation, I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and Andre Silva, as well as Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel.

"The Portuguese Football Federation has already asked UEFA for a minute's silence this Thursday, before the match of our national team with Spain, in the women's European Championship.

"The deaths of Diogo and Andre Silva represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football and we will do everything to, daily, honour their legacy."

Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro also paid tribute on social media. He wrote: “The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured the name of Portugal, and his brother is unexpected and tragic.

"I leave the family my deepest condolences. It's a sad day for football and for national and international sport.”

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the Reds, including six last season as the Reds won the Premier League title.

He also won the FA Cup and League Cup with Liverpool and the Nations League twice with the Portuguese national team.