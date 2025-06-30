Hà Nội Police and Nam Định to compete in AFC Champions League Two

HÀ NỘI — National Cup champions Hà Nội Police and V.League 1 champions Nam Định will represent Việt Nam in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two.

Hà Nội Police secured their place by defeating Sông Lam Nghệ An (SLNA) 5-0 in the National Cup on Sunday, marking the first time in the club's history that they will compete in this continental tournament.

Both clubs will enter the group stage directly, signifying a significant achievement for Vietnamese football on the regional stage.

In the 2025-26 season, Nam Định and Hà Nội Police will participate in five major tournaments: V.League 1, National Cup, National Super Cup, ASEAN Club Championship, and the AFC Champions League Two. VNS