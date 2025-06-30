Politics & Law
Home Sports

Hà Nội Police and Nam Định to compete in AFC Champions League Two

June 30, 2025 - 15:38
Both clubs will enter the group stage directly, signifying a significant achievement for Vietnamese football on the regional stage.

 

Hà Nội Police celebrate winning the National Cup on Sunday. Hà Nội Police and V.League 1 champions Nam Định will represent Việt Nam in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two. — Photo courtesy of VFF

HÀ NỘI — National Cup champions Hà Nội Police and V.League 1 champions Nam Định will represent Việt Nam in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two.

Hà Nội Police secured their place by defeating Sông Lam Nghệ An (SLNA) 5-0 in the National Cup on Sunday, marking the first time in the club's history that they will compete in this continental tournament.

Both clubs will enter the group stage directly, signifying a significant achievement for Vietnamese football on the regional stage.

In the 2025-26 season, Nam Định and Hà Nội Police will participate in five major tournaments: V.League 1, National Cup, National Super Cup, ASEAN Club Championship, and the AFC Champions League Two. VNS

 

sport football match tournament cup

Sports

Manchester Reds beat Việt Nam All-Stars in friendly

Footballing legend Michael Owen scored twice as the Manchester Reds took a 4-2 win over Việt Nam All-Stars in a friendly match in the Việt Nam-UK Football Festival on June 27, part of sporting activities marking the 52nd anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and the United Kingdom.
Sports

MMA fighter reaches summit with determination

Behind Lê Văn Tuần's LION Championship mixed martial arts (MMA) belt was a story of blood, tears and hardship, along with strong support that lifted a former deliveryman to the pinnacle of Việt Nam’s premier martial arts competition.

