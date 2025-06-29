Runners help fight drugs, strengthen drug prevention and control

Running

HÀ NỘI — More than 2,000 local and international runners took part in a race to promote a lifestyle without drugs on June 29 in Hà Nội.

The race, entitled 'Hà Nội - Sharing Determination for a Drug-free Community', offered three distances — 2km, 5km and 8km — to serve runners of all ages and genders.

It featured officers from police forces in charge of drug prevention and control and officials from the city's departments, as well as members of non-profit organisations and the community.

Many famous celebrities, such as singer Đinh Mạnh Ninh, artors Nam Việt and Phi Long, actresses Thu Quỳnh and Thanh Hương and digital creator Hậu Hoàng also joined the race.

The event will be held annually in June for Drug Prevention and Control Action Month.

The race was a sport event held within the framework of activities as part of the International Day and National Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26 and the Action Month against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking organised by the Hà Nội People's Committee as well as the capital city's Steering Committee for AIDS, Drug and Prostitution Prevention and Control.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of Hà Nội City Police Nguyễn Đức Long said: "The race aims to call on people to respond to the movement and join hands in the work of preventing and combatting drugs in the community.

"It is also to encourage people, especially young people, to exercise, for a healthy and positive lifestyle, staying away from all kinds of crimes and social evils; implementing the teaching of 'Being healthy to build and protect the Fatherland' of President Hồ Chí Minh and responding to the campaign 'All people exercise following the example of great Uncle Hồ'."

"It is expected to raise people's spirits, pride and love for their homeland ahead of the 80th anniversary celebrations of the successful August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945-2025)," he added.

Long said that it was not just about sport, but acts as a symbol of responsibility and commitment for every runner to create a society with better health. The race is also considered as the start of a strong campaign to promote a positive, drug-free lifestyle among all classes of people, especially for younger generations.

Hà Nội is committed to continuing its efforts in implementing synchronous policies, creating a safe living environment, strengthening the social security system, promoting educational activities and building community strength to help with drug prevention and control. VNS