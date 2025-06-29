Thái Sơn Nam defend championship title at HDBank National Futsal Championship

Futsal

HCM CITY — Thái Sơn Nam have officially defended their championship title at the HDBank National Futsal Championship 2025, finishing with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Sahako in the final match of the season on Saturday.

This result allowed Thái Sơn Nam to retain their title, despite both they and Thái Sơn Bắc finishing with the same total of 37 points. Thái Sơn Nam triumphed due to a superior goal difference.

Before the decisive match, Thái Sơn Nam led with 36 points, two ahead of Thái Sơn Bắc, and had a better goal difference. However, they faced immense pressure after Thái Sơn Bắc secured a 6-0 victory against Youth HCM City in their previous match, temporarily taking the lead by one point.

To clinch the championship, Thái Sơn Nam needed at least a draw against Sahako. After a tense first half, they broke the deadlock in the 18th minute with a close-range shot from Đinh Công Viên. Viên further extended the lead with a second goal, making it 2-0.

Sahako, fighting to secure third place, ramped up their efforts. Near the end of the match, they employed a power play and succeeded in equalising the score at 2-2. This result satisfied both teams, with Thái Sơn Nam crowned champions and Sahako taking home the bronze medal.

With this title, Thái Sơn Nam have won the championship for the 14th time in 19 seasons, solidifying their position as the top team in Vietnamese futsal – a record that will be challenging for any team to surpass.

In addition to the championship prize of VNĐ500 million, Thái Sơn Nam's Nguyễn Thịnh Phát was named Top Scorer, while Châu Đoàn Phát received the Best Player award.

“I am very happy and honoured to win this prestigious individual award. The competition is becoming increasingly fierce, and it was only in the final match that we managed to defend our title. The quality of foreign players is very high, and I believe the tournament will continue to develop in the future,” Phát said.

Echoing his sentiments, coach Nguyễn Tuấn Anh of Thái Sơn Nam remarked that this season featured intense competition, with teams investing significantly, including in foreign players and coaches. Thái Sơn Bắc emerged as a formidable opponent, with many players representing the national team. Despite facing challenges with key injuries, the spirit of Việt Nam's most successful futsal team prevailed at crucial moments.

“This year’s championship was much more challenging. However, I am pleased because many young players have significantly contributed to the team’s success. This sets a solid foundation for Thái Sơn Nam to pursue sustainability in personnel and expertise moving forward,” coach Anh stated.

In second place, Thái Sơn Bắc received VNĐ200 million, and their player Văn Tú was awarded Best Goalkeeper.

The 2025 HDBank National Futsal Championship featured 56 matches held in Hà Nội and HCM City, showcasing exciting and dramatic encounters that drew the attention of numerous fans. With an ever-increasing level of professionalism, the tournament promises to provide valuable resources for the national futsal team as they aim for new goals in the near future. — VNS