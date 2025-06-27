Ex-Manchester United footballers arrive in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG – Former Manchester United football legends Teddy Sheringham and Wes Brown, along with 12 other players, arrived at Đà Nẵng's Furama Resort ahead of the friendly match between the Manchester Reds and the Vietnam All Stars on June 27.

The two ex-Man United players received a warm welcome and dinner at the resort while waiting for the rest of the team – including latecomers Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Michael Owen and Dwight Yorke – to join them.

The match is part of the Việt Nam-UK Football Festival, celebrating the 52nd anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and the UK.

Ex-Việt Nam players Nguyễn Việt Thắng, Minh Phương, Hồng Sơn, Nguyễn Văn Sỹ, Lê Công Vinh, Phạm Tuấn Hải and Nguyễn Văn Quyết also landed in the city for the exchange event with the Red Devils.

The friendly match between the former Vietnamese national team and former Manchester United players will start at 6.30pm at the city’s Hoà Xuân Stadium on June 27. VNS