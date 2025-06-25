Việt Nam promotes international cooperation at FIFA summit

Football

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF)'s President, Trần Quốc Tuấn, and General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú attended the 2025 FIFA Executive Football Summit that opened in Miami in the US on Monday.

The high-level event, held at the Grand Beach Hotel Surfside, brought together the leadership of FIFA (the international governing body of association football) and senior football officials from around the world for strategic discussions on the future of global football.

The summit served as a key platform for dialogue among FIFA officials, representatives from the six continental confederations and leaders of member associations. Through this conference, Việt Nam aims to enhance international cooperation.

This year's discussions focused on critical topics such as youth football development, women's football growth, improving technical expertise, implementing the 'Football for Schools' programme, the FIFA Talent Development Scheme initiative and plans to expand the Women's World Cup to 48 teams starting in 2031.

In his address, FIFA President Gianni Infantino reaffirmed FIFA's strong commitment to supporting member associations through the FIFA Forward development support programme, which aims to invest in infrastructure, training and community football.

During the conference, the Vietnamese delegation met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino as well as other senior FIFA leaders and representatives from various member federations. They discussed ways to expand international cooperation and explore specific support opportunities for football development activities in Việt Nam.

On behalf of the VFF, Tuấn expressed heartfelt gratitude to Infantino for FIFA's attention to and support for Vietnamese football, particularly through development projects under the FIFA Forward programme.

Tuấn also expressed a desire to welcome the FIFA President to Việt Nam in the near future and proposed that FIFA consider allowing Việt Nam to host several important international conferences and seminars.

This would provide the VFF an opportunity to demonstrate its role as an active and responsible member organisation within FIFA, as well as to showcase the country's culture, people and heritage to the international community.

In response to VFF's invitation, Infantino happily accepted and confirmed he would arrange a visit to Việt Nam at an appropriate time in the near future. — VNS