Young tennis players find national titles after thrilling competitions

Tennis

HÀ NỘI — The National Junior Tennis Championships 2025 closed on June 22 after nine days of thrilling matches at the New Bình Dương City's Sport Centre.

The tournament, known as the Vietravel Cup, featured 400 talents from 20 cities, provinces and clubs, competing in 28 boys' and girls' singles, doubles and mixed doubles categories ranging from U8 to U18.

One of the highlights was the victory of Hà Nội player Vũ Tuấn Phong who moved from boys' U12 to U14 category and still successfully secured his championship title.

Other winners included Tô Bình Nhiên of Hà Nam in the girls' U14; Vũ Huy Hoàng of Đà Nẵng in the boys' U16; Nguyễn Xuân Mai of Kiên Giang in the girls' U16; Nguyễn Đại Khánh of Becamex Bình Dương in the boys' U18 and Vũ Khánh Phương of HCM City in the girls' U18.

HCM City topped the teams' medal tally with 11 golds, followed by Hà Nội with six golds and Hà Nam with four.

According to the Việt Nam Tennis Federation, new faces in the finals of some categories showed that the tennis movement developed equally between localities. Players were in same level leading to thrilling and competitive matches. Their quality promised Việt Nam's brighter future for national tennis.

VTF officials and national coaches will base on the results to select players for the national team serving Việt Nam in upcoming international tournaments. VNS